Future Technologies Selected for Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Contract

SUWANEE, Ga., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Technologies, a North American lead systems integrator, is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B.

The Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) SHIELD program—short for Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense—is designed to accelerate the development and delivery of next-generation systems that protect the United States from evolving missile and aerial threats. Through this contract vehicle, MDA can more efficiently acquire and integrate advanced technologies that detect, track, and defeat everything from ballistic and hypersonic missiles to emerging airborne dangers.

At its core, SHIELD aims to strengthen America’s layered defense architecture as part of the broader Golden Dome initiative. By bringing together a diverse pool of industry partners and streamlining how innovative capabilities move from concept to deployment, the program ensures the nation can rapidly respond to new challenges and maintain a resilient, future-ready homeland defense posture.

Future Technologies is focused on connectivity transformation, from requirement definition, design, and procurement to deployment and sustainment of private network solutions for their Fortune 5000 and Government clients. Future Technologies has invested in a Living Lab at their Atlanta headquarters to provide an end-to-end showcase of Private 5G solutions, Edge Computing and, most importantly, industry-specific use cases, such as Connected Worker, Telemetry, Instrumentation Connectivity, Remote Worker, AR/VR, Asset Health, Inventory Management, Computer Vision, IoT Sensors, Robotics and other solutions.

To request a discovery call and virtual tour of Future Technologies’ Living Lab please fill out this form: Request a Tour.

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”) is a North American lead systems integrator that has designed and delivered mission-critical connectivity infrastructure in hundreds of demanding environments—from extremely remote outdoor sites to highly advanced automotive manufacturing facilities. With more than 25 years of experience, we help Government, Manufacturing, Energy, Transportation, Utility, and Enterprise organizations modernize operations through private network connectivity transformation, drawing on deep expertise in Private LTE/5G, fixed wireless, Wi-Fi, fiber, satellite, and legacy networks. Our capabilities in these technologies enable us to deliver secure, reliable connectivity for advanced industrial solutions—including AI, Edge Computing, Connected Worker, Robotics, and Industrial Automation—supported by proven processes, lab-based testing, simplified deployment, and flexible operating models that optimize total cost and position organizations for what comes next.

Media Contact:

Taylor Juska – VP of Marketing

E: tjuska@futuretechllc.com