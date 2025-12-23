UK Proposal Writing and Costs Benefit Analysis Workshop Training Course (2 Day Online Event: Mar 12th - Mar 13th, 2026)

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proposal Writing and Costs Benefit Analysis Workshop Training Course (Mar 12th - Mar 13th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day workshop-style course uses case studies, practical writing sessions and exercises to hone participants proposal drafting skills and enhance their knowledge of cost benefit analyses.

Proposal writing skills are crucial for business success because they enable businesses to clearly communicate their ideas, secure funding and build partnerships. Well-written proposals articulate business ideas, projects or solutions and help stakeholders understand the scope, objectives and value that you are trying to communicate.

During this course the expert trainer will focus on the role of proposals in project management and how to conduct preparatory work before the proposal is completed. The course also covers lots of tips and techniques, and the importance of including a cost benefit analysis as part of the project.

This workshop will take participants through each step of the proposal writing process, from understanding why they are writing a proposal, to gathering information, writing and proofreading, through to creating the final, professional product.

Key topics in this course include:

Developing a plan

Proposals and contract law

Writing effective proposals

Writing executive summaries

Developing a cost benefit analysis

The expert trainer will use a mix of theory plus lively and interactive training methods, including exercises, case studies, practice sessions and group discussions. This program is designed to help you develop your proposal writing skills.

During this highly interactive workshop, participants are encouraged to participate and discuss their experiences to get solutions to problems they have encountered.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:

Learn how to write a powerful proposals

how to write a powerful proposals Expand your proposal drafting skills and techniques

your proposal drafting skills and techniques Understand how to evaluate proposals

how to evaluate proposals Gain the skills to write executive summaries

the skills to write executive summaries Get to grips with proposal management processes

with proposal management processes Explore tips and techniques for preparing proposals that win contracts

tips and techniques for preparing proposals that win contracts Understand methodologies used in developing a cost benefit analysis

Who Should Attend:

This course will be of particular interest to all those professionals who write and manage proposals, including:

Commercial managers

Bid and tender managers

Project managers

Business development managers

Key account managers

Marketing and sales professionals

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to proposals

Definition of a proposal

Types of proposal

Why write a proposal?

Making your proposal responsive

Proposals and contracts

Position in contract

Difference between proposal and contract

Is a proposal a binding contract?

Letter of acceptance - acceptance of a proposal

Writing a proposal

Proposal development plan

Where to begin

Internal reviews

Budget

Proposal writing checklist

Proposal content: part 1

Cover sheet

Table of contents

Executive summary

Organisation information

Project description

Project work plan

Proposal content: part 2

Human resource

Project site

Project monitoring

Project risk and evaluation

Proposed budget

Attachments

References

Compliance

Day 2

Effective drafting

Writing tips

Words that often create confusion - what to avoid

Proof reading and editing skills

Submission of proposal

Formatting and typing

Page content

Deadline date

Team lead requirement

Copying and distribution

Golden rules for successful proposals

Write a persuasive summary

Compelling story

Customer focused

Evaluation from customer perspective

Winning executive summary

Powerful presentation

Lessons learnt

Tips and techniques

Practical examples

Cost benefit analysis (CBA)

What is CBA?

Why do we need a CBA?

What process calls for a CBA?

What are the processes and methodologies used in developing a CBA?

Cost benefit analysis - making the case for a project or proposal

Develop the problem statement

Define the objective and scope

Formulate assumptions and identify constraints

Document current status (status quao)

Define alternatives with cost estimates

Identify quantifiable benefits

Identify non-quantifiable benefits

Define alternative selection criteria

Compare alternatives

Report results and recommendations

Speakers:



Manoj Nair

SVM Contract Consultants



Manoj Nair is a Partner with SVM Contract Consultants. He has over 25 years of professional experience in consulting and training. He advises clients on how to improve their contracts and take preventative steps to reduce claims. He has advised companies in India and around the world on procurement/contract management processes, tender/bid management, FIDIC conditions of contract, vendor management, supply-chain contractual risk, contract negotiations, contract administration, claims management, contract drafting, bankruptcy laws and US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing, and dispute resolution.



He has worked with diverse clientele throughout his career including companies from the construction, energy, power, EPC, telecoms, IT, travel, insurance, manufacturing, media, banking and oil and gas sectors.



He has extensive training experience and has to date conducted 350 + corporate training's, on topics including: contract drafting and negotiations, contract/procurement management, tender/bid management, outsourcing contracts, proposal writing, vendor management, negotiations for supply chain managers, FIDIC Conditions of Contract, US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, business case writing, claims management and negotiations.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bzkzw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.