Managing Information Flows for IP (Intellectual Property) Purposes: Trade Secrets Training Course (Online Event: Mar 25, 2026)

This practical one-day course will enhance your knowledge of the principles and practice of information management in IP transactions, with a special focus on trade secrets.

Safeguarding trade secrets is essential for maintaining a company's competitive edge, ensuring financial stability, fostering innovation and maintaining legal protection. They also play a crucial role in strategic positioning, maintaining customer trust, operational efficiency, and employee loyalty. Companies that prioritise the protection of their trade secrets will be better positioned to sustain long-term success in a competitive market.

This course looks at the criteria and principles of managing confidential information, know-how and trade secrets as part of an IP strategy. Trade secrets are a special type of confidential information that need to be managed carefully inside and outside the organisation to ensure your business gets the best commercial benefits from them.

Trade secrets may be commercial or technical in nature and should be treated with the utmost confidentiality to maintain their integrity. A trade secret is an intellectual asset and as such forms a very important part of any IP portfolio. Trade secrets are important to all businesses and may be particularly important for SMEs, start-ups, and early-stage companies.

The course is presented by the expert trainer in three main subject areas:

Theory and background

Management of information to secure trade secrets

Trade secrets in inter-company negotiations

The course includes practical exercises to help embed the learning. There will also be plenty of time for you to ask the expert trainer your questions.

Benefits of attending

By attending this event you will:

Gain a better understanding of the types of confidential information

Get to grips with the role of trade secrets in an IP portfolio

Learn to manage access to information in your organisation

Understand the basics of the Trade Secrets Directives

Consider how to use trade secrets for commercial purposes

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for all those working in the life-sciences sector, in technical industries, and other commercial innovation enterprises. It will be of particular use to:

IP managers

Patent research specialists

R&D managers

IP legal professionals

Patent and trade mark attorneys

Technology transfer specialists

CTOs

Information managers

Key Topics Covered:

Theory and background

Background and an overview of: Current trade secrets laws Directives and treaties in Europe and the USA How the legislation impacts business practices

Trade secrets, know-how and patents as part of the IP portfolio

The importance of timing

When to disclose information

Practical exercise: How to recognise a trade secret

Management of information to secure trade secrets

Trade secrets are only of value if they remain a secret

Points to consider to guard trade secrets in-house: Who should have access to trade secrets? How to record trade secrets Review of tools available to manage trade secrets

Recording, assessing and managing trade secrets as part of an innovation harvesting process in-house

Practical exercise: How to manage confidential information

Trade secrets in inter-company negotiations

How to provide access to confidential information to third parties

The importance of managing contractual agreements for international business discussions

Should trade secrets ever be disclosed?

Practical exercise: How to manage access to confidential information

Speakers:



Jane List

Consultant

Extract Information Limited



Jane List founded Extract Information Limited, Cambridgeshire, UK, in 2013. Extract Information provides legal and industry focussed patent searching and reporting, IP management support for small companies, and product development consultancy for the information industry.



Jane previously worked in IP and Information analyst roles at The Technology Partnership (TTP) plc, Xaar plc and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory. She also worked in the information industry where she held commercial, content, and product development roles at Lighthouse IP, ProQuest, and DataStar.

Throughout her career she has provided training in the retrieval and analysis of scientific, technical, medical, commercial and patent information, most recently through CIIPM where she developed the courses in IP and Commercialisation. Jane has qualifications in Chemistry, Information Science, and IP Law.



