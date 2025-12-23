Solid Dosage Forms to Technology Transfer Introduction Training Course: Blending Theoretical Insights with Practical Applications (Online Event: Mar 6, 2026)

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to Technology Transfer for Solid Dosage Forms Training Course (Mar 6, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course offers a foundational understanding of technology transfer specific to solid dosage forms, blending theoretical insights with practical applications.

Through interactive sessions and case studies, participants will explore best practices for scale-up and technology transfer, strategise for smooth transitions, and master the critical do's and don'ts of the process. Real-world examples will be analysed to highlight practical challenges and solutions, equipping learners with the tools needed for effective implementation in the pharmaceutical industry.

Who Should Attend:

Project managers

Tech transfer specialists

CMO managers

R&D process managers

Manufacturing project managers

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Quality by design principles during process development and scale-up

Pharmaceutical QbD: why is it needed? What is it?

The importance of a good quality target product profile

How to best identify critical quality attributes, critical material attributes and critical process parameters

Examples of QbD for different formulations

Quality by design principles during process development and scale-up

Risk and science-based development: how to apply ICH Q9

Process control strategy: how to build an appropriate control strategy

Risks for solar dosage formulations: overview and examples

Case study in groups

Technology transfer challenges

When/why to perform a technology transfer

How to perform a technology transfer: ideal vs real life examples

Outsourcing and its challenges (also from a CMO perspective)

Planning for a seamless technology transfer

How to assemble a tech transfer team

Planning: activities and documentation

Example: best practices at sending and receiving site

The importance of engineering runs

Case study

Speakers:



Laura Buttafoco

Protea



Laura's areas of expertise include CMC strategy, technology transfer,process scale-up, validation, program management, GMP compliance andrisk management.Laura has spent nearly 20 years in the industry where she has contributed toboth small and large molecule projects. Acting as the main point of technicalcontact, as well as project/program manager, she has been responsible forcompletion of technology transfer and exhibit batches production incooperation with various CMOs in EU, India and China.

Currently she operates as independent consultant for Protea, her owncompany. In this role, she has worked on a variety of therapeutics and she has a proven track record of successfully closed large Capex assignments on behalf of medium as well as large and well-established pharmaceutical companies.



