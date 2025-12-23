Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 December 2025

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that Clive Whiley and Andy Cook have transacted in the Company’s shares.

On 23 December 2025, 42,000,000 Mothercare plc shares were purchased by Zodiac Executive Pension Scheme of which Mr Whiley is the sole beneficiary; and Andy Cook purchased 5,000,000 Mothercare plc shares.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the “Company”)
Transaction notification

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameClive Whiley
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusChairman
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMothercare PLC
b)LEI213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
b)Nature of transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
1.0p per share

 		42,000,000
d)Aggregated Informationn/a
e)Date of transaction23 December 2025
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Accordingly, Mr Whiley has increased his interest from 8,000,000 shares to 50,000,000 shares.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameAndy Cook
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusCFO
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMothercare PLC
b)LEI213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
b)Nature of transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
1.0p per share

 		5,000,000
d)Aggregated Informationn/a
e)Date of transaction23 December 2025
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

