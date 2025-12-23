Reviva Announces Regulatory Update Regarding the Development of Brilaroxazine for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Written feedback from FDA pre-NDA meeting includes a recommendation to conduct a second Phase 3 trial to generate additional efficacy and safety data prior to NDA submission of brilaroxazine for the treatment of schizophrenia

Current data package highlights long-term safety profile, broad-spectrum clinical activity, and favorable adherence observed to date for once daily brilaroxazine over up to one year

Initiation of RECOVER-2 registrational trial planned in H1 2026, subject to sufficient financing

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced a regulatory update following a pre-New Drug Application (pre-NDA) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding brilaroxazine, a novel serotonin-dopamine and neuroinflammatory signaling modulator, in late-stage development for the treatment of schizophrenia.

In written feedback, the FDA recommended a second Phase 3 clinical trial for brilaroxazine in patients with schizophrenia to, among other things, generate additional efficacy data and expand the safety dataset. Subject to sufficient financing, Reviva plans to initiate the RECOVER-2 Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2026. The RECOVER-2 trial will be similar in design to the completed RECOVER Phase 3 trial of brilaroxazine. The FDA also provided the Company with guidance for, among other topics, methods of data analysis, methods of data presentation, and data requirements for studies of animal pharmacokinetics, human abuse potential, and renal and hepatic impairment.

“We appreciate the clear and constructive feedback from the FDA. Across our robust clinical data package, brilaroxazine continues to show potential to address unmet needs in schizophrenia, with data reflecting broad-spectrum efficacy, a well-characterized and generally favorable safety profile, and favorable treatment adherence observed to date, with convenient once-daily oral administration,” said Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva. “We are committed to working closely with the FDA to generate the additional efficacy and safety data necessary to support a potential NDA and to potentially bring brilaroxazine to patients with schizophrenia as quickly as possible. Subject to sufficient financing, we plan to initiate RECOVER-2 in the first half of 2026.”

The recommendation follows FDA review of the Company’s existing nonclinical and clinical data package, including two completed randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trials (one Phase 2 trial and one Phase 3 trial that included a 1-year open label extension) and clinical pharmacology studies designed to support a potential NDA filing. Across the clinical development program, brilaroxazine has demonstrated the following:

Broad spectrum efficacy in major symptom domains of schizophrenia, including negative symptoms, in the 790 subjects that participated in the Phase 2 and Phase 3 (double-blind and open-label portions) clinical trials

A generally well-tolerated safety profile, observed in the over 900 subjects treated to date

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

