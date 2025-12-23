Iterum Therapeutics Provides Business Update

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the “Company” or “Iterum” or “we”), a company focused on delivering next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today provided a business update.

Recent Events

Market Access Update :



Payor Reimbursement and Contracting Expands with Major PBM Agreement: ORLYNVAH™’s market access continues to accelerate. We have finalized another commercial contract with a Group Purchasing Organization that collaborates with manufacturers on behalf of one of the largest Pharmacy Benefit Managers (“PBMs”) in the United States, adding coverage opportunities for more than 24 million lives starting in early 2026. This milestone underscores ORLYNVAH™’s growing acceptance across the payor landscape. The Company expects the final top three PBM in the United States to execute a contract for their commercial lives in the first quarter of 2026.



Medicare Part D Milestone : We are pleased to announce another signed rebate agreement with one of the top three Medicare Part D Pharmacy Benefit Managers (for a total of two with the final one expected early Q1 2026). This agreement positions ORLYNVAH™ for inclusion on their Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug and Medicare Prescription Drug formularies, with coverage of more than 10 million lives expected to begin as early as Q1 2026.





: FDA: The Company has requested a meeting from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) to discuss a claim for the use of ORLYNVAHTM as step-down therapy and the collection of real-world data to support the proposed claim. The FDA has determined that written responses to the Company’s questions would be the most appropriate means for responding to this meeting request. A goal date of January 24, 2026 has been set for the FDA to provide their written responses.





About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is focused on delivering differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is advancing the development of its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received approval of its New Drug Application (NDA) for ORLYNVAH™ (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by the designated microorganisms Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis in adult women with limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment options by the FDA and has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit www.iterumtx.com.

About ORLYNVAH™

ORLYNVAH™ (oral sulopenem) is a novel oral penem antibiotic for the treatment of uUTIs. ORLYNVAH™ possesses potent activity against species of Enterobacterales including those that encode ESBL or AmpC-type ß-lactamases that confer resistance to third generation cephalosporins.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Iterum’s plans, strategies and prospects for its business, including Iterum’s ability to enter a a contract with the final top three PBM in the United States in Q1 2026, to secure additional Medicare Part D coverage in early Q1 2026 and the development, therapeutic and market potential of ORLYNVAH™. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “future,” “potential” or the negative of these or similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Iterum’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Actual future results may be materially different from what is expected due to factors largely outside Iterum’s control, including risks and uncertainties concerning Iterum’s ability to raise sufficient capital and successfully implement its commercialization plans for ORLYNVAH™ with its commercial sales organization partners, Iterum’s ability to expand and maintain a sales force, the protection provided by Iterum’s patents, the ability of shareholders and other stakeholders to realize any value or recovery as part of a wind down process if Iterum is unsuccessful at implementing its commercialization of ORLYNVAH™, the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of ORLYNVAH™ for uUTIs caused by certain designated microorganisms in adult women who have limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment options, uptake of ORLYNVAH™ by physicians and payer coverage, existing or new competition for ORLYNVAH™, Iterum’s ability to continue as a going concern, uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical and non-clinical development, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, changes in public policy or legislation, commercialization plans and timelines, the actions of third-party clinical research organizations, suppliers and manufacturers, the accuracy of Iterum’s expectations regarding how far into the future Iterum’s cash on hand will fund Iterum’s ongoing operations, Iterum’s ability to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and other factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025, and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements represent Iterum’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Iterum assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.