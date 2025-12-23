SiriusPoint announces expansion of IMG services following acquisition of Assist America

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has today announced that International Medical Group (“IMG”), a leader in global insurance benefits and assistance services, and SiriusPoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, will acquire Assist America.

Founded in 1990, by George W. Howard, III, Assist America is a leading provider of global emergency travel assistance services, producing around $20 million in annual assistance revenues.

Assist America primarily sells its services to insurance companies as part of their corporate benefit plan products. It provides reliable global emergency assistance to over 40 million members across Asia, the Middle East and North America. The acquisition will significantly bolster IMG’s third-party medical and travel assistance revenue, increase scale in the US, and expand its coverage to Asia and the Middle East.

Scott Egan, Chief Executive Officer at SiriusPoint, said: “The acquisition of Assist America represents a strategic step forward in strengthening IMG’s global assistance services offering. Assist America is a highly respected business with deep expertise in emergency travel assistance, and this deal creates significant future growth opportunities.

“The acquisition is accretive to both return on equity and earnings per share, adds additional capital-light fee income, and reinforces our commitment to building a diversified, high-performing portfolio.”

Will Nihan, Chief Executive Officer at IMG, said: “The acquisition of Assist America expands our global reach and enhances our ability to deliver best-in-class medical and travel assistance solutions to clients worldwide. Assist America brings exceptional capabilities and a strong reputation. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide unparalleled service to our partners and customers.”

Brian Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer at Assist America, said: “We are proud of what we have accomplished over 35 years as a family-owned company, and are excited to embark on the next chapter of our journey with the added financial strength and resources of SiriusPoint and IMG behind us.”

Insurance Advisory Partners LLC served as SiriusPoint’s exclusive financial advisor and Mayer Brown LLP served as legal advisor. DDA & Company served as Assist America’s exclusive financial advisor and Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal advisor.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With approximately $2.8 billion in total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit https://www.siriuspt.com/

About IMG

IMG is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG’s world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit http://www.imglobal.com.

About Assist America

Assist America is a leading provider of global travel assistance services through employee and student benefit plans. The company was formed specifically to address the unique requirements of the insurance industry’s large membership groups. The company’s plans cover employees (and association members) when traveling on business and leisure trips, as well as spouses and dependent children when traveling for pleasure. For more information, please visit http://www.assistamerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the parties’ ability to consummate the transaction on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary regulatory approvals and clearances; the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry; the adequacy of our reserves; fluctuation in the results of operations; pandemics or other catastrophic events; uncertainty of success in investing in early-stage companies, such as the risk of loss of an initial investment, highly variable returns on investments, delay in receiving return on investment and difficulty in liquidating the investment; our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations; trends in insured and paid losses; regulatory and legal uncertainties; and other risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other circumstances after the date of this press release.

