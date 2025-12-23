AS Ekspress Grupp sells a shareholding in a Lithuanian company UAB Lrytas

AS Ekspress Grupp has signed a sale and purchase agreement with UAB Admisa on 23 December 2025. Under the agreement, AS Ekspress Grupp will sell its 100% shareholding in UAB Lrytas (registration code 300781534) to Lithuanian company UAB Admisa.

UAB Lrytas operates the popular Lithuanian news portal lrytas.lt, which was established in 2006 and employs about 60 people. After the transaction, Lrytas will continue operating as a news portal under new ownership.

The sale comes after a prolonged regulatory process that began in 2023 when the Competition Council started investigation Ekspress Grupp's acquisition of Lrytas. As a result of the transaction, a one-off net loss of approximately EUR 2.3 million will be incurred from the sale.

The parties have agreed neither to disclose the price nor any other terms of the transaction. The transaction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025. Lithuanian Competition Council has approved the transaction.

The transaction is not considered as a significant transaction according to the rules and regulations of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange “Requirements for Issuers”. Ekspress Grupp confirms that the members of the Group’s Management and Supervisory Board are not personally interested in the transaction.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.