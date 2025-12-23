Amplia Therapeutics to Present at 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX; OTCQB:INNMF) (“Amplia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s CMO Dr Jason Lickliter will present a poster at the forthcoming ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, being held January 8-10, 2026, in San Francisco. The poster, titled Narmafotinib (AMP945) in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer (ACCENT trial): Phase 2a results, will present updated data from the ongoing ACCENT trial. The full abstract will be published 5pm US ET, January 5th, 2026. The details for the poster presentation are shown below.

DATE and TIME: (US PT) 11:30am - 1:00pm, Friday, January 9th, 2026

LOCATION: Level 1, West Hall, Moscone West, Poster K5

About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on X (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn.

About Narmafotinib

Narmafotinib (AMP945) is the company’s best-in-class inhibitor of the protein FAK, a protein over-expressed in pancreatic cancer and a drug target gaining increasing attention for its role in solid tumors. The drug, which is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FAK, has shown promising data in a range of preclinical cancer studies. Narmafotinib is currently undergoing a clinical trial (the ACCENT trial) where it is dosed in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The trial has already achieved its primary endpoint in achieving a confirmed response rate of 35%, superior to 23% reported in the benchmark MPACT study for gemcitabine and Abraxane alone. An interim median PFS of 7.6 months has also been reported. A second trial – AMPLICITY – has recently opened and is being run under an IND at sites in Australia and the US, investigating the combination of narmafotinib with the chemotherapy FOLFIRINOX in advanced pancreatic cancer patients.