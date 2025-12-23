Silynxcom Announces Over $1.3 Million in Purchase Orders from Israeli Defense Forces and Tactical Units in Recent Months

Netanya, Israel, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, recently announced that it received multiple purchase orders totaling over $1.3 million from leading defense organizations in Israel.

These recent orders include:

A $100,000 order from a leading military unit for tactical headset systems and related communication accessories designed to provide situational awareness, active hearing protection, and seamless integration with ruggedized radios, announced on September 29, 2025.

A $935,000 order from an elite tactical unit for advanced in-ear tactical headset systems (Clarus and C4 series), enhancing operator safety, communication, and situational awareness in high-risk operations, announced on October 8, 2025.

An order exceeding $286,000 from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for the Company's tactical communication headset systems, announced on December 3, 2025.

All orders are from Israeli military and defense-related entities, reflecting continued confidence in Silynxcom's combat-proven solutions amid ongoing national defense needs.

“We are proud to support Israel's defense organizations with our innovative, field-tested tactical communication systems,” said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. “We believe that these aggregated orders totaling over $1.3 million demonstrate the reliability and performance of our products in mission-critical environments, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner for modern defense operations.”

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers "in the field." The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

For additional information about the company please visit: https://silynxcom.com

