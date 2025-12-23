SEPA Reappoints Duke Energy, Holy Cross Energy and SMUD Leaders to Board of Directors

Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) today announced the reappointment of three members to its board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Jeff Guldner, former Pinnacle West Capital Corporation CEO and current board member at Duke Energy Corporation and Nextpower, and Bryan Hannegan, president and CEO of Holy Cross Energy and a member of SEPA’s Executive Committee, will each serve a second consecutive three-year term after joining the Board in 2022. Paul Lau, CEO and general manager of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and former SEPA Board chair, has also been re-elected for an additional one-year term, extending his 11-year tenure on the Board.

SEPA will continue to draw on the deep expertise Guldner, Hannegan and Lau bring to the board as it advances its foundational pillars — Grid, Growth and Globe — and delivers member-focused solutions during a pivotal period for the U.S. clean energy transition.

“I am deeply grateful that Jeff, Bryan and Paul will continue their service on the SEPA Board,” said Sheri Givens, SEPA president and CEO. “Together, they represent the full spectrum of the utility sector — from Paul’s decades of public power leadership and grid operations expertise, to Jeff’s experience guiding large investor-owned utilities through periods of growth and transformation, to Bryan’s leadership within the electric cooperative model and his deep background in grid modernization and energy systems innovation. Their collective insight strengthens SEPA’s ability to support our members and help the industry navigate a rapidly evolving energy landscape.”

The SEPA Board of Directors represents a broad range of stakeholders across the energy industry, including investor-owned, public power, and member-owned utilities, corporations, and nonprofit partners advancing the energy transition through collaboration, shared learning and actionable solutions.

About SEPA:

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), a 501(c)(3) organization with over 1,000 members, accelerates the transition to a clean, affordable, and resilient electricity system for all. SEPA engages with its diverse membership—including utilities, policymakers, regulators, and technology companies—through education, collaboration, convening, and applied research to advance innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.sepapower.org.