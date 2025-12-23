Growth Prospects in the Global Display Market 2025-2035: Rising Demand for OLED and Micro-LED Technologies

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Display Market, Till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global display market is on a growth trajectory, projected to expand from USD 167.47 billion to USD 261.38 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 4.13% during this period.

DISPLAY MARKET: GROWTH AND TRENDS

The advancement of digital technology within the display industry has created numerous avenues for businesses to enhance audience engagement. The shift towards larger screens and the integration of cutting-edge display technologies, including 3D displays and digital signage, are reshaping user interactions with visual content. Developments in technologies such as LCDs, LEDs, and OLEDs have expanded their application across devices like tablets, laptops, and televisions, augmenting user experience across industries.

The attraction to features like foldable and touchscreen displays is influencing consumer choices in high-quality commercial displays. Additionally, the burgeoning digital display solutions in retail environments are introducing new opportunities for enhancing in-store experiences, further driving the industry's growth potential until 2035.

DISPLAY MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

The global display market is categorized by segments including product type, technology, feature, panel size, end-user, resolution, aspect ratio, touch technology, brightness, viewing angle, power consumption, durability, and geographical regions.

Market Share by Type of Product - The smartphone segment currently holds a significant market share, spurred by the adoption of OLED and flexible displays that offer superior visual quality. The wearable segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR through the forecast period.

- The smartphone segment currently holds a significant market share, spurred by the adoption of OLED and flexible displays that offer superior visual quality. The wearable segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR through the forecast period. Market Share by Type of Technology - OLED displays lead the market due to their prevalent use by major smartphone manufacturers. However, the micro-LED segment is poised for higher growth during the forecasted timeframe.

- OLED displays lead the market due to their prevalent use by major smartphone manufacturers. However, the micro-LED segment is poised for higher growth during the forecasted timeframe. Market Share by Feature - Flat panel displays dominate the market, though touchscreens are projected to grow more robustly.

- Flat panel displays dominate the market, though touchscreens are projected to grow more robustly. Market Share by Panel Size - Micro displays, particularly in wearables and medical devices, hold the majority share. The medium display segment anticipates higher future growth.

- Micro displays, particularly in wearables and medical devices, hold the majority share. The medium display segment anticipates higher future growth. Market Share by End User - Consumer electronics lead, driven by the demand for immersive screens. However, sports and entertainment sectors could expand more rapidly.

- Consumer electronics lead, driven by the demand for immersive screens. However, sports and entertainment sectors could expand more rapidly. Market Share by Type of Resolution - The 4K resolution maintains a significant market share due to high demand, with full HD displays anticipated to grow promptly.

- The 4K resolution maintains a significant market share due to high demand, with full HD displays anticipated to grow promptly. Market Share by Geographical Regions - North America currently dominates due to strong demand across several sectors, with Asia anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR.

DISPLAY MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Analyzes product types, technology, panel size, and geographical factors, among others.

Analyzes product types, technology, panel size, and geographical factors, among others. Competitive Landscape: Examines the companies based on parameters like establishment year and company size.

Examines the companies based on parameters like establishment year and company size. Company Profiles: Provides details on significant players, including financial information and recent developments.

Provides details on significant players, including financial information and recent developments. SWOT Analysis: Offers a detailed SWOT framework, including Harvey ball analysis for impact evaluation.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

What is the current and future market size?

Which companies lead the market, and what influences its evolution?

What will the market distribution look like cross-segmentally?

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

Offers a thorough market analysis with revenue projections beneficial for both established and upcoming market participants.

Provides competitive landscape insights to optimize market positioning.

Presents a comprehensive market overview, empowering stakeholders for data-driven decision-making.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $167.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $261.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

