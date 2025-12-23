ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB – Sale of Real Estate

On 17 December 2025, the public limited liability company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the “Company”) concluded a real estate sale transaction whereby, for a consideration of EUR 530,000, it sold real estate to related parties of the Company – the controlling shareholders (natural persons). The real estate sold comprised a land plot together with the buildings and engineering structures located on it, situated at Mažeikių g. 4, Telšiai city, Telšiai District Municipality.

The real estate was sold at market value, as determined by an independent property valuer, Verslavita, UAB.

On 5 December 2025, the Company’s Board adopted a decision regarding the sale of the real estate. The value of the transaction did not exceed the threshold of the value of assets recorded in the Company’s 2024 balance sheet as required under Article 37²(1) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania; therefore, the opinion of the Audit Committee on this transaction was not prepared.

Person authorised to provide additional information:

Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal Department

E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt