Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Gauzy, Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Gauzy, Ltd., (“Gauzy” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GAUZ) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between March 11, 2025 and November 13, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Gauzy investors have until February 6, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/gauzy-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

three of the Company's French subsidiaries lacked the financial means to meet their debts as they became due; as a result, it was substantially likely insolvency proceedings would be commenced; as a result, it was substantially likely a potential default under the Company's existing senior secured debt facilities would be triggered; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

