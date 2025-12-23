NJ Proper Leads Bergen County Luxury Real Estate Market With Over $83 Million in $3M+ Residential Sales Volume in 2025, MLS Data Shows

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJ Proper, a Bergen County–based luxury real estate team specializing in high-end residential properties, has emerged as the top team by total sales volume in the $3,000,000+ luxury home segment in Bergen County, according to a Team Market Share Report compiled from MLS data covering the period January 1, 2025 through December 20, 2025.

During this timeframe, Bergen County recorded approximately $467.6 million in total residential sales volume in the $3M+ category. NJ Proper represented $83.23 million of that total, accounting for approximately 11.9% of all transaction sides in the category and ranking first by total sales volume among all teams included in the report.

In addition to leading by total volume, NJ Proper’s transactions reflected a materially higher average sale price. The team’s average closed price in the $3M+ segment was approximately $6.4 million, compared to the Bergen County average of approximately $4.3 million, highlighting the team’s concentration at the upper end of the luxury market.

“At the $3 million-plus level, the market becomes far more selective,” said Jason Pierce, Team Lead of NJ Proper. “Buyer pools are smaller, pricing precision matters, and execution becomes critical. Sustained performance in this segment is driven by experience, data, and a clear understanding of how high-net-worth buyers actually make decisions.”

The data also demonstrates increasing market concentration as price points rise. While NJ Proper held approximately 11.9% of the Bergen County market at $3M+, the team’s market share expanded significantly in higher tiers during the same period. NJ Proper represented approximately 25% of all sides at $4M+, 24% at $5M+, and 40% at $6M+, with market share rising to 50% or more in the $7M+ through $9M+ categories and 100% of all $10M+ sides shown in the report.

These results align with broader trends observed in the Bergen County luxury real estate market. MLS data indicates that the number of closed sales above $3 million has increased steadily since 2020, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality homes despite higher interest rates and more constrained inventory conditions.

Founded to focus exclusively on upper-tier residential real estate, NJ Proper represents buyers and sellers throughout Bergen County, with particular expertise in new construction, architectural estates, and complex luxury transactions. The team is known for its data-driven pricing strategy, high-level marketing execution, and experience navigating the unique dynamics of the luxury and ultra-luxury segments.

Data & Methodology Disclosure

Market share figures are derived from MLS Team Market Share Reports (Ranked by Total Volume) using criteria shown in the reports, including County = Bergen and current price thresholds. Data reflects the period January 1, 2025 through December 20, 2025. Sales volume and average sale prices are reported in MLS format as (x$1,000). Figures reflect only transactions included in the specified MLS searches.