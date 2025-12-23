NextNRG Highlights Critical Need for Resilient Energy Infrastructure as San Francisco Outage Exposes Urban Vulnerabilities

Miami, FL, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today highlighted the critical importance of resilient, distributed energy infrastructure following last weekend's San Francisco power outage that disrupted autonomous vehicles, caused significant food storage losses, and exposed fundamental vulnerabilities in traditional centralized power systems. The incident underscores why cities deploying advanced technologies require equally advanced energy infrastructure capable of preventing cascading failures.

The December 21 outage, which originated from a fire at a Pacific Gas & Electric substation, affected approximately 130,000 customers and revealed how single-point failures in centralized power grids can simultaneously cripple multiple critical systems. Autonomous vehicles became stranded at intersections when traffic signals failed, forcing ride-hailing operators to suspend services throughout the Bay Area. Simultaneously, grocery stores, restaurants, and food retailers were forced to discard thousands of dollars in perishable inventory, with business owners reporting catastrophic losses during the critical pre-Christmas retail period.

"Last weekend's San Francisco outage illustrates exactly why we've spent years developing AI-powered energy solutions that eliminate single-point-of-failure scenarios," said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "As cities continue deploying autonomous vehicles, temperature-controlled food systems, and other mission-critical infrastructure, they cannot rely on 20th-century centralized power grids. Modern urban systems demand the kind of predictive, distributed, and intelligent energy management that our technology platform delivers."

Food Infrastructure Losses Validate NextNRG's Forbes-Featured Solutions

The widespread food storage failures during the outage validate concerns NextNRG recently highlighted in Forbes regarding energy vulnerabilities in the global food system. As the December 16 Forbes feature noted, cold storage and temperature-controlled operations face mounting exposure to power disruptions, with even brief outages threatening inventory integrity and food safety. The San Francisco incident proved these risks are not theoretical, businesses across the Richmond District discarded meat, fish, produce, and frozen products after the prolonged power loss, with some operators reporting their worst losses in over three decades of operations.

NextNRG's Smart Microgrid solutions address these exact vulnerabilities. The company's AI-optimized systems combine solar generation, battery energy storage, and backup power to ensure temperature-controlled facilities maintain continuous operation during grid failures. For food distribution centers, cold storage warehouses, and grocery operations, NextNRG's technology provides the redundancy and reliability that traditional grid connections cannot guarantee.

NextNRG's Infrastructure Resilience Platform

NextNRG has engineered its technology platform specifically to address the vulnerabilities that last weekend's outage exposed:

The Next Utility Operating System (UOS): NextNRG's patented AI platform reduces power downtime by 10% and interruptions by 17% through continuous monitoring, predictive analytics, and automated responses that identify and address potential failure points before they impact operations.

Smart Microgrid Architecture: Unlike centralized power systems vulnerable to single-point failures, NextNRG's Smart Microgrids integrate solar, battery storage, and backup generation into unified systems that can operate independently during grid outages, maintaining power for traffic signals, cold storage, autonomous vehicle charging, and other critical infrastructure.

RENCAST Predictive Analytics: NextNRG's advanced AI platform forecasts power generation, demand patterns, and potential grid stress events, enabling facilities to prepare for and prevent outages rather than merely react to them.

Dynamic Multi-Source Optimization: The system continuously evaluates and selects the most reliable power source while monitoring equipment health and grid stability, ensuring seamless transitions that prevent service interruptions.

The Case for Distributed Energy in Modern Cities

San Francisco's experience demonstrates that as cities deploy increasingly sophisticated technology—from autonomous transportation to smart traffic management to temperature-controlled logistics—the underlying energy infrastructure must evolve accordingly. NextNRG's Smart Microgrid deployments across healthcare facilities, commercial properties, and critical infrastructure sites provide a proven model through localized generation, autonomous operation during grid failures, intelligent load management, multi-source redundancy, and predictive maintenance that prevents equipment failures before they occur.

"The infrastructure gap is clear," added Farkas. "Cities are investing billions in autonomous vehicles, smart city systems, and digital infrastructure while continuing to rely on centralized power grids designed for a previous era. NextNRG's distributed, AI-managed energy systems bridge that gap by providing the resilience these modern systems require."

NextNRG's Expanding Infrastructure Pipeline

NextNRG is actively deploying Smart Microgrid solutions across multiple sectors, including recent Power Purchase Agreements with California healthcare facilities and partnerships spanning commercial, educational, and government properties. The company's energy-agnostic platform integrates with existing infrastructure while providing the enhanced resilience and intelligence that prevent the cascading failures experienced in San Francisco.

The company invites municipalities, autonomous vehicle operators, food distribution facilities, and infrastructure planners to evaluate how its AI-driven energy solutions can enhance operational resilience. NextNRG provides comprehensive assessments of energy infrastructure vulnerabilities and designs integrated systems spanning Smart Microgrids, the Next Utility Operating System, wireless EV charging, and mobile fuel delivery.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

