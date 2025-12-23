HealthLynked Announces Strategic Consulting Partnership With PBACO to Accelerate Payer Integration and Value-Based Care

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK ), a leading provider of AI-enabled patient-care coordination and healthcare interoperability solutions, today announced a strategic consulting partnership with PBACO Holding, LLC ("PBACO"), a nationally recognized, physician-led value-based care organization.

PBACO operates across 26 states, supports a network of more than 15,000 physicians, and actively manages over 400,000 patient lives across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and commercial accountable care organization (ACO) programs. PBACO works closely with major national and regional insurers to design and operate commercial ACO services focused on improving outcomes while lowering total healthcare costs.

This partnership is designed to strengthen HealthLynked's ability to integrate with large insurance payers and deploy scalable, AI-driven care-coordination solutions across broad insured populations.

Strengthening HealthLynked's Position in the Payer Ecosystem

Under the agreement, PBACO will provide strategic advisory and operational support to HealthLynked in connection with:

Value-based contracting strategy and payer alignment

Commercial and government ACO program design

Payer relationship development and pilot-program execution

Provider-workflow optimization across multi-state networks

Measurement, reporting, and cost-containment initiatives

PBACO's experience managing hundreds of thousands of covered lives and collaborating with leading insurers on commercial ACO initiatives positions it as a highly complementary partner as HealthLynked expands its payer-focused offerings.

Accelerating Deployment of HealthLynked's AI-Enabled Care-Coordination Platform

The partnership will support the scaled deployment of HealthLynked's technology platform, including:

The HealthLynked Network , a nationwide consumer-centric medical-record and care-coordination platform

, a nationwide consumer-centric medical-record and care-coordination platform ARI , HealthLynked's multilingual AI health assistant designed to improve patient engagement and navigation

, HealthLynked's multilingual AI health assistant designed to improve patient engagement and navigation AI-driven interoperability and real-time data-exchange tools supporting payer, provider, and patient integration

Together, the organizations aim to improve care coordination, reduce avoidable utilization, and enhance the member experience while supporting payers' cost-containment and quality-performance objectives.

Executive Commentary

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked, stated:

"PBACO brings deep expertise in managing large populations and working directly with major insurers to deliver value-based care at scale. Their leadership in commercial ACO services and focus on reducing healthcare costs align perfectly with HealthLynked's AI-driven care-coordination platform. This partnership strengthens our readiness to execute large payer pilots and scale nationally."

David Klebonis, President and Chief Operating Officer of PBACO, added:

"HealthLynked's technology addresses critical gaps in care navigation, patient engagement, and interoperability that payers and providers continue to face. With PBACO's footprint across 26 states and management of more than 400,000 lives, we see a strong opportunity to help deploy their platform in support of payer programs that improve outcomes while lowering the total cost of care."

About PBACO Holding, LLC

PBACO is a physician-led, multi-state accountable care organization operating across 26 states. The organization supports more than 15,000 physicians and manages care for over 400,000 patient lives across Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and commercial ACO programs. PBACO partners with major insurers and provider networks to design and operate high-performance value-based care models that improve quality, enhance patient experience, and reduce overall healthcare costs.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management that improves outcomes and reduces costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location.

With AI-driven insights and integrated telehealth services, HealthLynked empowers patients and providers to coordinate care more effectively, while delivering substantial savings on prescriptions and healthcare services. The platform supports enterprise partnerships, offering scalable solutions to healthcare networks and digital health innovators.

Learn more at www.hlykgroup.com

Download the HealthLynked App:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are inherently uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. HealthLynked disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

HealthLynked Corp.

1265 Creekside Parkway, Suite 200

Naples, FL 34108

Phone: +1 (800) 928-7144

Email: IR@healthlynked.com