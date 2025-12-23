Viper Networks Announces Operation Plans for the Eastern Caribbean Region

TROY, Mich. and CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCID: VPER) has announced the creation of 0Wire (CARICOM), Ltd. in St. Lucia, a subsidiary of Viper Networks, Inc. The entity will be the holding company for each of the subsidiaries that 0Wire plans to operate in the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (“ECTel”) region, which includes St. Kitts, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Grenada.

The first deployment, which will take place in Dominica, is presently scheduled to proceed throughout the first quarter of 2026. Corporate actions in Dominica have already commenced and licensing will proceed as soon as the actions have been filed. 0Wire’s advanced scouting and engineering teams have already been in country for several months arranging the necessary licensing, meeting with regulators and constituents, arranging trans-continental connectivity as well as working with local sites that will be the backbone of the local network. Initial services will include fixed wireless access, home and business Internet access and telephony services.

Simultaneous to the launch in Dominica, 0Wire is launching mobile service throughout the United States, specifically addressing expatriates from the Eastern Caribbean market. Facilitated by the VirtuoLink Platform in its recently announced MVNE joint venture, the mobile service will operate in tandem with services in Dominica. By providing plans that span borders, this allows seamless calling, messaging, video and data services between 0Wire subscribers (called “Global Citizens”) anywhere within the 0Wire footprint. Global Citizens in the United States will be provided with a local telephone number in Dominica and Global Citizens in Dominica will be provided with a local number in the United States, removing the expensive calling regimes of established operators and the need to resort to third party Over-the-Top (“OTT”) providers to communicate cost effectively. 0Wire intends to expand this service to include St. Lucia and St. Kitts as it launches in those markets.

“We have been on the ground working with regulators, non-government organizations, and our Global Citizens for quite some time preparing for this launch,” said Nichole Chick, 0Wire’s Vice President of Engineering and Project Management. “Infrastructure is most valuable when it is built with the community, not around it. Access to inexpensive telecommunications resources is now a basic human right, and we are here to provide that service.”

0Wire will help address the Information and Communications Technology (“ICT”) initiatives of its host countries, commencing with Dominica, by providing a secure, limited, no cost service to children under twelve years old in the same household as any 0Wire Global Citizen. Any school that provides underlying services, such as rooftop access, will also be provided Internet service at no cost as part of 0Wire’s plans.

“0Wire management strongly believes that mobility and fixed wireless access are two of the pillars that will be the growth areas for the company moving forward,” said Erik Levitt, 0Wire’s CEO. “Our innovative approach to the services that we are offering will provide a sustainable competitive advantage, and we plan to maximize that advantage for the benefit of our Global Citizens and our shareholders.”

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our “Everything Wireless Telecom+Energy” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can be deployed in any market globally. For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com.

Forward Looking Statements

