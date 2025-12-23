NordProtect adds new monitoring features to alert users on fraudulent activities

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordProtect, an identity theft protection service created by Nord Security, is substantially improving its monitoring functionality to better inform and protect its users from financial losses by adding three‑bureau credit monitoring, as well as short‑term loan and financial account monitoring. Additionally, users will be able to lock and unlock their TransUnion credit file instantly.

“There are three major pillars helping to protect users from financial losses related to cybercrime – cybersecurity tools for prevention, monitoring services, and insurance benefits. With these new improvements, we are strengthening the monitoring part of our service, allowing our users to detect fraudulent activities before they cause financial losses,” says Tomas Sinicki, managing director at NordProtect .

NordProtect’s credit monitoring service now includes all three major credit bureaus. The service monitors a user’s credit file and alerts in case of suspicious activity – such as new accounts opened in the user’s name, changes to the credit score, or hard inquiries by a lender or company.

Additionally, NordProtect increases the scope of its monitoring service by adding two new features – short‑term loan monitoring and financial account monitoring.

Short‑term loan monitoring keeps track of payday loans, cash advances, and other short‑term borrowing that are often used fraudulently in identity theft schemes. By receiving an alert about an unauthorized request for a payday or short‑term loan, users can contact the lender immediately and report fraudulent activity.

Financial account monitoring tracks where user’s personal information (such as contact information, addresses, or beneficiaries) has been used to apply for new bank accounts or to make account holder changes to various financial accounts such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, business, and IRA accounts. Reviewing flagged transactions or account changes enables users to notify their bank or card issuer promptly to help prevent financial losses.

“In many users’ minds, the monitoring part of cybersecurity, privacy, and identity theft is often underestimated. But the ability to minimize potential damage depends heavily on the quality of monitoring. We believe these new capabilities raise our monitoring from sufficient to outstanding,” says Sinicki.

Additionally, NordProtect users will now be able to use TransUnion’s credit lock feature, which allows users to lock and unlock their TransUnion credit file instantly and prevent new accounts from being opened in their name without authorization.

Currently, NordProtect is available only for users in the United States. For customers in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Germany, and Italy, NordVPN offers cyber insurance benefits as part of its service bundles. These benefits include scam‑loss recovery and online‑shopping fraud recovery.

About NordProtect

NordProtect is a comprehensive identity theft protection service designed to keep users' identity safe. With features like 24/7 dark web monitoring, credit activity tracking and security alerts, users can stay informed about potential threats and take action to protect themselves right away. Additionally, NordProtect helps users to get financial help and expert support if they fall victim to identity theft, cyber extortion or online fraud. For more information: www.nordprotect.com

More information: egidijus@nordsec.com

