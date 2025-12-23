Roadzen to Showcase DrivebuddyAI as First-Time Exhibitor at CES 2026 (January 6 – 9)

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, today announced that its flagship driver-safety and in-cabin intelligence platform, DrivebuddyAI, will exhibit at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Roadzen will showcase DrivebuddyAI at Booth 6373, Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall.

At CES 2026, Roadzen will demonstrate DrivebuddyAI’s vision-led, real-time driver monitoring and risk intelligence platform, designed to reduce accidents, improve fleet safety outcomes, and support automakers and mobility operators as global safety regulations continue to evolve.

DrivebuddyAI’s presence at CES follows recent regulatory milestones, including validation under India’s AIS-184 driver monitoring standard and compliance with the European Union’s General Safety Regulation (GSR) 2144, positioning the platform for deployment across major global markets.

At the show, Roadzen will also demonstrate its end-to-end, vision-based safety model, trained on over 3.5 billion kilometers of real-world driving data and previously shown to deliver over 70% reduction in accidents across large commercial fleet deployments. The system operates as a closed loop learning platform, continuously improving as it encounters new driving environments, behaviors, and edge cases.

“CES has effectively become the world’s leading mobility technology showcase, and we’re excited to present DrivebuddyAI on that global stage,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. “This is a world-class, vision-first safety platform that is ready for prime time. Following strong adoption and regulatory validation in India and Europe, we’re excited to bring DrivebuddyAI to the U.S. market next.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai .

