Navigating EU (European Union) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Regulations for Drug/Device and Device/Drug Combination Products Training Course (Mar 2nd - Mar 3rd, 2026)

Understand the regulatory frameworks governing drug/device and device/drug combinations in the European Union and the USA.

The demarcation between medicinal products and devices is becoming ever more important and, with the convergence of emerging novel technologies, the number of drug/device combination products and medical devices incorporating a medicinal substance is increasing.

At the same time, cell therapy and tissue-engineered products are being combined with both pharmaceuticals and medical devices. This course will address the European and FDA regulatory requirements, help you define the regulatory route for your product and offer practical guidance on Notified Body expectations, clinical trial considerations and post-market surveillance of borderline products.

Participants will have an invaluable opportunity to discuss the complex issues involved with key regulatory experts in this field.

By the end of the course, participants will have the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complex regulatory landscape for drug/device and device/drug combinations in the EU and the USA effectively. They will be equipped to ensure compliance with the regulatory requirements and facilitate the successful development and commercialisation of these innovative products.

PRE-SEMINAR READING - It is recommended that you have read the the EU Medical Device Regulation, particularly, Article 120 and the General Safety & Performance Requirements (Annex I) and Technical Documentation (Annexes II and III). For the US, review FDA's Office of Combination Products website prior to attending this seminar.

Benefits of attending

Understand the European regulatory guidance

Know what your competent authority expects

Gain an insight into notified bodies' considerations on drug/device products

Learn how to define the approval route for your product

Clarify the major differences in documentation and approval routes

Consider quality systems requirements for combination products

Discover the FDA's regulatory approach to combination products

Hear how to deal with human tissue-engineered products

Stay up-to-date on post-market surveillance for combination products

Who Should Attend:

Development and regulatory personnel in the medical device, pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries, who need to understand the complex requirements applicable to medical devices incorporating 'pharmaceutical' ingredients, or pharmaceutical products incorporating a device or delivery system.

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introductory overview

Regulatory agencies in the EU and the USA

Impact of the revision to the MDD

Transitional period from the MDD to the MDR

EU regulatory reform proposals

EMA's viewpoint management

Evolving regulatory landscape

Emerging trends

European regulatory guidance: drug/device and device/drug combination products

European regulatory framework for drug/device and device/drug combinations

Legal EU definitions of a drug/device and device/drug combination

Article 117: EU requirements for integral drug/device combinations

'In exclusive use with'

Other combinations - AI systems etc.

European regulatory guidance continued

Risk management and compliance strategies

Interactions with regulatory agencies and stakeholders

Best practices for navigating the regulatory landscape

Defining the regulatory approval pathway for your product

Product classification

Differences between devices containing ancillary medicinal substances and medicinal products

Responsibilities of regulatory affairs professionals in product development commercialisation

Medical device CE certification - notified body expectations

CE marking process for medical devices

Devices containing ancillary medicinal substances

Post CE marking expectations and changes

Notified Body Opinion (NBOp)

MDR's impact on the medicinal product directive

Article 117

Documentation requirements

Preparing regulatory submissions for drug/device and device/drug combinations

General Safety and Performance Requirements (GSPR) checklist

Day 2

Clinical trial considerations

How the regulatory pathway for the final marketed product determines the clinical trial regulation to be followed

Clinical Trials Directive 2001/20/EC - medicines

Requirements for clinical development of medical devices

Clinical data requirements and post-marketing surveillance

Product information

Labelling requirements under the MDR

Labelling for combination products

Electronic Product Information (ePI)

Companion diagnostics

Regulatory considerations

UK post-Brexit

UK IRP: International Recognition Procedure

Pharmacovigilance for combination products: vigilance or pharmacovigilance

Understanding the differences between medical device vigilance and pharmacovigilance

How to handle the challenges posed by combination products

Pharmacovigilance reporting

Device vigilance reporting

FDA's approach to combination products

Background and legal framework

Definitions of drug, biologics and medical device

"Borderline" issues and products (v. combination products)

Types of combination products

Primary mode of action and FDA's assignment algorithm

Jurisdiction and designation process

FDA's approach to combination products (continued)

Submission and regulatory pathways

Current GMP and quality system requirements

Post-market safety reporting requirements

Strategies for development and summary points

