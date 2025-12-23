Dime Awards Grant to Junior Achievement

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced that Dime has awarded a grant to Junior Achievement of Long Island in support of their mission to provide financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship education for low-to-moderate income communities.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

