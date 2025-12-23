Asia Pacific Mining Industry Review 2025: : Market Anchored by Resource Dominance - Region Holds 56.6% of Global Rare Earth Reserves Amid Infrastructure, Policy, and Cost Pressures

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Mining Review 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report contains an overview of the Asia Pacific mining industry including key macroeconomic trends, commodity price, and operating environment across major and emerging mining markets. It provides detailed information on production by country, major operating mines, major exploration, and development projects.

Asia Pacific is one of the world's leading mining regions, endowed with abundant reserves, strong domestic demand and expanding downstream processing demand. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), Asia Pacific accounted for 56.6% of total rare earths reserves in 2025, 42.3% of nickel reserves, and significant shares of reserves of lead (22.9%), zinc (20%), manganese (16.5%), iron ore (12.8%), silver (10.9%), gold (10.5%) and lithium (10%), among others. Despite its resource wealth, the industry faces persistent challenges, including infrastructure gaps, policy uncertainty, and rising operational costs.



Asia Pacific remains a dominant force in the global mining industry, underpinned by strong output in coal, iron ore and a wide range of critical and industrial metals. The region leads global coal production, accounting for the majority of the production, supported primarily by China, India and Indonesia, together accounting for 72.7% of global output. Despite ongoing renewable energy transition challenges, coal continues to play a central role in the region's energy security and industrial demand.



Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the Asia Pacific's mining industry

To understand historical and forecast trend on coal, nickel, copper, bauxite, iron ore, gold, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, graphite, lithium, silver and uranium production across key Asian countries

To identify key players in the Asia Pacific's mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects in Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Macroeconomic trends

Commodity price trends

Major markets

China

India

Indonesia

Philippines

Key commodities

Coal

Nickel

Copper

Bauxite

Iron ore

Gold

Lead

Zinc

Manganese

Cobalt

Graphite

Lithium

Silver

Appendix

Companies Featured

Zijin Mining Group

China Minmetals Corp

Coal India

NMDC Ltd

Singareni Collieries

Vedanta Resources

Freeport-McMoRan

Eramet

Nickel Asia Corp

Philex Mining Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tpz5m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.