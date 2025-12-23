UK Convenience Retailing Market Report 2025: Intensifying Store Expansion by Grocers in 2025 and 2026 Will Be the Key Driver of Market Growth - Hot Issues, Major Players, Consumer Shopping Behaviour

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Channel Series: UK Convenience Retailing, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Convenience Retailing report provides a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the convenience channel, offering insights into consumer behaviour, economic factors affecting the channel and retailer performance. This report aims to serve as a valuable resource for retail businesses, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders interested in the future of the convenience market in the UK.
The UK convenience retail market will experience a slower CAGR between 2024 and 2029, than the previous five years from 2019 to 2024. Intensifying store expansion by grocers in 2025 and 2026 will be the key driver of market growth. The market faces challenges from rising food inflation putting pressure on household budgets, leading to potential volume declines in the convenience channel.
Key Highlights
- The UK convenience channel will achieve a slower CAGR between 2024 and 2029 than the previous five years (2019 and 2024), as the market becomes more consolidated and fluctuations in hybrid working patterns settle.
- Food & drink sales dominate the convenience store sector, accounting for almost 90% of convenience store sector spend.
- Consumers in the UK aged 16 to 24 are significantly underrepresented in grocer loyalty schemes, despite having a strong interest in discounts.
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the key retailers used by consumers to purchase products in the convenience channel.
- Understand the key drivers behind consumers visiting convenience stores, and the services used in this location.
- Use our in-depth analysis of the challenges faced by the convenience stores market, and what existing retailers must to do keep consumers visiting this location.
- View our forecasts for convenience stores up to 2029, including which sectors are expected to prosper in the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY TRENDS
- Market drivers
- Market inhibitors
- Key Trends: Return to office
- Key Trends: Decline in traditional convenience markets?
- Key Trends: Theft
- Strategies for success
MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS 2024-2029
- UK Convenience Market, five year growth 2019, 2024 & 2029
- UK Convenience Market Size, 2019-2029
- UK Convenience Share of Total Retail, 2019-2029
- UK Convenience Share of Total Food & Grocery Market, 2019-2029
CATEGORY PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS 2024-2029
- Key category trends
- Convenience Retailing Markets
- UK Convenience Retailing Channel by Sector %, 2019-2029
- UK Convenience Retailing Channel by Market %, 2019-2029
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: REVENUE AND MARKET SHARE OF TOP 10 PLAYERS
- Top 10 UK Convenience Retailing Retailers, 2024
- Market Shares of Top 10 UK Convenience Retailing Retailers, 2023, 2024 and 2025e
- Top 10 Most Purchased from Retailers for Convenience Retailing: Consumer Penetration
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: PROFILES OF LEADING PLAYERS
- Retailers in Focus: Tesco Express
- Retailers in Focus: Co-op
- Retailers in Focus: Spar
- Retailers in Focus: Sainsbury's Local
- Retailers in Focus: ASDA Express
CONSUMERS
- Key Consumer Trends?
- UK Convenience Retailing Penetration & Profile, 2025
- UK Convenience Retailing Category Penetration, 2025
- UK Convenience Retailing Food Category Penetration, 2025
- UK Convenience Retailing Usage, 2025
- UK Convenience Retailing Other Usage, 2025
- UK Loyalty Scheme Penetration, 2025
- Convenience Shopper Loyalty Scheme Penetration, 2025
- Statements about convenience stores
- Statements about convenience stores? by age
- UK Monthly Convenience Store Usage
- Statements about working habits, 2024
Companies Featured
- ASDA Express
- Co-op
- Costcutter
- Little Waitrose
- Londis
- M&S Simply Food
- Morrison's Daily
- Nisa
- One Stop
- Sainsbury's Local
- Spar
- Tesco Express
