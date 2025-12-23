Greentec Donates $10,000 to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region This Holiday Season, and Will Donate $7 Per Phone or Laptop as Part of the Phones4Food Program

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greentec, a Canadian leader in secure IT asset disposal and electronics recycling, has donated $10,000 to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region to help support individuals and families experiencing food insecurity during the holiday season.

This contribution reflects Greentec’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local community and aligns with the company’s core values of responsibility, sustainability, and shared impact. While Greentec’s day-to-day work focuses on data security, legislative compliance, supporting a circular economy and ESG goals, the organization recognizes that building a better future also means helping ensure that basic needs—like access to nutritious food—are met close to home.

“Supporting The Food Bank of Waterloo Region is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back to the community we’re proud to call home,” said Tony Perrotta, CEO, Greentec. “The holidays can be an especially difficult time for families facing food insecurity. We hope this donation helps The Food Bank continue its critical work and reminds our neighbours that they are not alone.”

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region plays a vital role in the community, working with 61 local organizations in the Community Food Assistance Network to provide food and essential support to those in need across Waterloo region. Through its coordinated distribution system, advocacy, and community programs, The Food Bank ensures that resources are directed where they are needed most and that individuals and families can access food with dignity.

“Organizations like Greentec make it possible for us to respond to increasing demand and continue to provide reliable support to people experiencing food insecurity,” said Kim Wilhelm, CEO, The Food Bank of Waterloo Region. “This generous $10,000 contribution will help us source, store, and distribute food throughout the region at a time when community support is needed more than ever.”

This $10,000 donation is in addition to Greentec’s ongoing support through its Phones4Food program—an innovative fundraiser that empowers the community to contribute to a circular economy while helping those in need. Through the program, consumers can donate their old cell phones, and for every phone or laptop collected, Greentec donates $7 to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

About Greentec

Founded in 1995, Greentec is a leading provider of secure IT asset disposition (ITAD), and proudly holds several industry certifications, including NAID AAA, R2v3, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001. With a focus on data security, compliance, and sustainability, Greentec helps organizations retire technology assets responsibly while protecting sensitive data and supporting a circular economy. Last year, Greentec saved over 86 million kilograms of CO2 emissions, the equivalent to taking 18,780 cars off the road.

For more information, visit www.greentec.com.

About The Food Bank of Waterloo Region

Founded in 1984, The Food Bank of Waterloo Region (The Food Bank) was the first organization of its kind in Ontario dedicated to providing emergency food. Forty-one years after its incorporation, The Food Bank continues to evolve to meet the community’s needs, ensuring that no one in Waterloo region experiences hunger. As a distribution centre, The Food Bank distributes 9.6 million pounds of fresh, frozen, and non-perishable food to 61 organizations within the Community Food Assistance Network.

