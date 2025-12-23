Belay Investment Group and ArtHaus Partners Form $50M Strategic Partnership Targeting Attainable Housing in the San Francisco Bay Area

LOS ANGELES, and OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtHaus Partners (“ArtHaus”) and Belay Investment Group (“Belay”) announced a new programmatic joint venture to acquire, reposition, and enhance multifamily assets throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. This collaboration combines the deep market expertise, operational experience, and capital networks of both firms to address the region’s growing need for affordable and high-quality workforce housing. By focusing on value-add and opportunistic investments, the venture seeks to improve existing properties and increase the supply of accessible housing for middle-income urban professionals.





ArtHaus Partners brings decades of combined, multi-generational experience in the Bay Area real estate market, with a specialized focus on workforce housing. The firm has a proven track record of developing and repositioning multifamily assets while collaborating with municipal partners to improve housing accessibility. Notably, ArtHaus Partners has previously partnered with the City of Oakland to expand housing options for educators, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to addressing local community needs.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Belay to create accessible housing for the workforce of the Bay Area. Belay understands what we’ve always known: the best real estate opportunities emerge when you combine deep local expertise with institutional-scale capital and discipline. This seed portfolio is the perfect initial investment with Belay to buy assets at an attractive basis and take advantage of the recovery in the Bay Area” said Riaz Taplin, CEO and Founder of ArtHaus Partners.

"We are thrilled to have established a programmatic partnership with ArtHaus, whose deep, longstanding ties to the Oakland housing sector and ground level understanding of micro-markets throughout the Bay Area make them an ideal fit for executing our Bay Area-focused attainable multifamily investment strategy. Belay is eager to work alongside the ArtHaus team in implementing our seed portfolio business plan and pleased to be able to harness tailwinds generated by the recent surge in market velocity across the Bay Area in providing high quality attainable housing to the City of Oakland” said Eliza Bailey, Co-Founder, CEO & CIO of Belay Investment Group.

The venture’s initial activity will center on a portfolio of nine multifamily properties located across Oakland, California. These initial acquisitions will kick off the partnership, with plans to expand the portfolio strategically across additional Bay Area markets. Through targeted renovations, operational enhancements, and sustainable management practices, the partnership seeks to create long-term value for investors while delivering meaningful housing solutions to the community.

About ArtHaus Partners

ArtHaus Partners is an Oakland-based real estate investment and development firm specializing in value-add and opportunistic multifamily properties. The firm combines operational excellence, strategic repositioning, and community-focused engagement to deliver high-quality, accessible housing for middle-income urban professionals. The firm currently manages and develops approximately $800 million in assets, encompassing over 4,000 units across 60 buildings. Visit https://arthauspartners.com/ for more information.

About Belay Investment Group

Belay Investment Group, LLC is an institutional real estate investment management firm that is at the forefront of providing scalable access to small-scale real estate. The Firm does this through programmatic partnerships with locally entrenched and specialized operators with exclusive deal flow and “on-the-ground” market insights throughout the US. Belay pursues investment opportunities across the risk spectrum, property types, and geographies, including both debt and equity, offering its clients unique access to these alpha generating real estate opportunities. Visit www.belayinvestmentgroup.com for more information.

Media Inquiries:

ArtHaus Partners

Bryan Cullen

bcullen@arthauspartners.com

Associate Vice President – Partnerships and Investor Relations

Belay Investment Group

Eliza Bailey

ebailey@belayinvestmentgroup.com

Co-Founder, CEO & CIO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f201748b-866a-4912-9397-265c35e3455c