ATIS Acquires Bayline Lift Technologies

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, a premier provider of elevator and escalator inspections, consulting, and managed services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bayline Lift Technologies, a respected leader in independent elevator inspections and consulting services.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, Bayline Lift Technologies has built a reputation for integrity, technical expertise, and client-focused service. With more than 250 years of combined experience, its QEI-certified inspectors support federal, state, and local agencies, as well as private-sector clients, in maintaining safe and reliable vertical transportation systems.

Bayline provides inspections, specifications, consulting, and training, complemented by architectural and engineering capabilities for modernization and new construction projects. Committed to independence, Bayline delivers unbiased evaluations and practical solutions, partnering over the years with organizations such as NASA, the Department of Defense, and leading corporations to provide comprehensive elevator consulting and inspection programs. Their dedication to timely reporting, collaborative relationships, and technical excellence aligns seamlessly with ATIS’s mission to advance safety, compliance, and performance across the industry.

The integration strengthens ATIS’s national footprint and enhances its ability to deliver responsive, high-quality inspection and consulting services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About ATIS

ATIS is one of North America’s largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 200 inspectors and consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the US and Canada to more than 15,000 clients, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management, with fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management and certificate management.

