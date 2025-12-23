Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Statement regarding Intention to Launch Offer for Subscription

Further to the Intention to Fundraise announcement released on 17 October 2025, the Directors of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Companies’) are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch a prospectus offer of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years (the ‘Offer’).

The current intention is for the Companies to raise up to £30 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £30 million.

Full details of the Offer will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available during the week commencing 12 January 2026 on the Octopus Investments website (https://octopusinvestments.com/aim-vct/) as well as the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17