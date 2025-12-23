This Christmas, Talk to Jesus Face-to-Face on Your Phone

New York , Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workforce AI, a pioneering digital platform, today launched its latest innovation PrayWithJesus.ai, a new digital experience designed to help people reconnect with prayer and Scripture through natural conversation. The platform features AI Jesus, a lifelike video avatar depiction of Jesus that users can see on screen and speak to out loud, with responses delivered in real-time voice plus optional text chat for reading and saving.





Christmas is a season of joy, but it can also be a season of stress, loneliness, and quiet questions people do not always feel comfortable asking out loud. Pray with Jesus was built for that exact moment: when someone wants to pray but does not know what to say, when someone needs hope at 2:00 a.m., or when someone simply wants to feel close to God again in a way that fits modern life.

Sometimes the hardest part of prayer is starting,” said Mario Costanz, creator of Pray with Jesus. “We built AI Jesus to meet people with compassion and Scripture, with a simple invitation: come as you are. This is not a replacement for church or pastors. It’s a tool that helps people take the next step back toward prayer, Scripture, and community.

Pray with Jesus is designed to feel like a real conversation, not a lecture. Users can:

· See and speak verbally with AI Jesus on video, in a conversation that feels like a calm video call

· Pray together in the moment, including short guided prayers for peace, gratitude, forgiveness, and more

· Use text chat when you prefer privacy or quiet, with Scripture-anchored reflections you can reread

· Share meaningful moments as a video clip (MP4) via SMS, messaging apps, or social platforms using the phone’s native share sheet

That last feature turns private encouragement into something shareable: a short prayer for a friend who is hurting, a reminder of hope for someone feeling alone, or a clip that sparks a deeper conversation inside a family group chat.

In a world where people share everything, Pray with Jesus makes it possible to share something different: a moment of prayer.

Built with humility and clear boundaries

The launch of PrayWithJesus.ai is expected to attract significant attention from faith, culture, and tech outlets, particularly those interested in the intersection of spirituality and AI. Pray with Jesus is designed for spiritual encouragement and Bible-based reflection. It does not claim divinity, does not claim new revelation, and is not a substitute for pastoral care, professional counseling, or medical or legal advice. If someone is in crisis or may harm themselves or others, they should seek immediate help from local emergency services or a trusted professional.

The team is welcoming partnership inquiries from churches, ministries, and faith leaders who want to responsibly reach people in digital spaces while pointing them back to real-world discipleship and community.

Pray with Jesus is available now at PrayWithJesus.ai, with free access to get started and optional subscriptions that unlock expanded video features. As the world navigates the complexities of modern life, PrayWithJesus.ai offers a timely and meaningful way to connect with faith, providing hope and encouragement during the Christmas season and beyond.

Pray with Jesus is a digital prayer and Scripture reflection platform that lets users converse naturally through video, voice, and text, including a lifelike video avatar experience with AI Jesus. Built with safety, humility, and reverence, AI Jesus is designed to complement faith communities by helping people pray, reflect on the Bible, and find encouragement in moments when they need it most.

Workforce AI builds human-like AI teammates that join meetings on Zoom, speak conversationally, understand spoken instructions, and preforms agentic activity. You can also email them, message them or text them just like a human colleague. They integrate with over 70 existing business tools, and execute tasks with human-in-the-loop approvals. Designed for natural conversation, Workforce AI helps organizations scale productivity without coding or complex prompt engineering.

For more information, visit PrayWithJesus.ai, HireWorkforce.ai, or email mario@theproblemsolver.com.

Mario Costanz

mario@theproblemsolver.com

212-473-1040