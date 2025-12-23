Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Serves as Sales Agent in Hyperscale Data, Inc.’s $50 Million At-the-Market Offering

New York, NY, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a premier investment banking firm, today announced that Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS) has entered into a sales agreement under which Spartan Capital Securities will act as the Company’s sales agent for an at-the-market equity offering program.

Under the sales agreement, Hyperscale Data may offer and sell shares of its common stock with aggregate gross proceeds of up to $50,000,000. Shares may be sold from time to time through ordinary brokers’ transactions on the NYSE American, or at prevailing market prices, providing the Company with flexible access to capital aligned with its strategic initiatives.

Hyperscale Data is an artificial intelligence data center company anchored by Bitcoin. The Company intends to use a majority of the net proceeds, if any, to acquire Bitcoin and to further develop its Michigan data facility. A portion of the proceeds may also support working capital and general corporate purposes.

“Hyperscale Data continues to execute on a strategy that brings together AI infrastructure and digital asset ownership,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. “We value the opportunity to support the Company through an at-the-market program designed to provide flexibility as it advances its growth objectives.”

Michael Best & Friedman LLP served as counsel to Spartan Capital Securities, LLC.

For additional details, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov.

The shares offered under the at-the-market program are issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 11, 2025.

This press release is provided for informational purposes in connection with securities offered pursuant to applicable registration and qualification under securities laws.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service investment banking firm offering a comprehensive range of services to institutional clients and growth-oriented companies. Known for its expertise in capital raising and strategic advisory, Spartan Capital delivers tailored solutions aligned with client objectives.



About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS) is an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

