Games released in 2025 are at the top of sales charts, GAMIVO’s research shows

Sliema, Malta, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The list of 2025 video game releases is filled with outstanding titles. However, nothing proves that it has been a great year for gamers better than the data recently revealed by GAMIVO. The popular digital distribution platform analyzed video game sales. The results show that games released in 2025 are at the top of the sales charts.





Players tend to choose the latest video games.





​GAMIVO’s research shows that gamers prefer the latest releases, as 60% of video games bought this year were released between 2021 and 2025. This trend is even more pronounced after further analyzing the 2021-2025 period.

28% of those games premiered this year, while titles from 2024 came second (24%). The remaining places were unsurprising: 2023 had a 19% share, 2022 17%, and 2021 12%. It indicates that the latest games are more popular not only if we look at larger periods but also when examining individual years.

“First and foremost, those results show that even though gamers appreciate older games, they crave novelties. Gaming enthusiasts are aware that almost all new releases are plagued with technical issues and require a day-one patch and a long list of hot fixes to work properly. There are even memes warning against preordering. Yet most of us, gamers, love the thrill of being among the first to experience a new adventure,” explained Andrzej Bazylczuk from GAMIVO.

Publishers try to skillfully fuel this desire, building hype and offering unique pre-order content, such as exclusive skins, bonus items, and gear. Recently, a new trend has emerged—games tempt fans to pre-order by giving them a chance to play a few hours or days before the official release. It’s a perk featured usually in deluxe or ultimate editions, which are more expensive than standard versions. Bonus content and early access are measures that publishers use to overwhelm the other crucial factor that gamers take into account before making a purchase—the price.

“GAMIVO specializes in offering discounted video games, so it puts us in a unique position when it comes to observing gamers’ shopping behavior. Our analysis indicates that gamers love discounts. About 71% of gamers choose titles that cost €20 or less. However, they are willing to reach into their pockets much deeper when it comes to premieres. Of course, they want good games, so the bottom line is quality. 2025 was filled with remarkable virtual adventures. Hence, games released this year beat titles from 2024, even though the older titles were cheaper and polished with patches,” said Andrzej Bazylczuk.

Among GAMIVO's bestsellers were mostly titles universally acclaimed as the best video games of 2025, including ARC Raiders, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Rematch, Battlefield 6, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Borderlands 4, Monster Hunter Wilds, the PC version of The Last of Us: Part II, and, of course, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which won nine awards at The Game Awards 2025.

​”It’s noteworthy that the list of 2024 releases that continue to sell well is dominated by titles enhanced with new content in 2025, such as EA Sports FC 25, Abiotic Factor, and Helldivers II. It also proves that modern players want something new and frequent updates are almost as important as enthusiastic reviews,” remarked the GAMIVO representative.





Games released in 2025 are more popular than older titles.





About GAMIVO



GAMIVO is an online platform that was created for gamers, but today, its offer extends far beyond the world of gaming. Hence, among the over 200 thousand digital products available on GAMIVO.com, you can find video games for all platforms, software, and gift cards that let you top up your wallet in your favorite online shop or streaming service. Such a diverse offer, flawless shopping process, and everlasting desire to develop have made the platform, founded in 2017, become one of the market leaders in the sector.

Press inquiries

GAMIVO

https://www.gamivo.com/

Marta Wawrzyniak

marta.wawrzyniak@gamivo.com