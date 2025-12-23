Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE); Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP); Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR); and Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), shares prior to January 27, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/alexandria-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that while the Company provided investors with overwhelmingly positive material information concerning Alexandria’s expected revenue and FFO (funds from operations) growth for the fiscal year 2025, particularly as it related to the growth of the Company’s real estate operations, while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of its Long Island City (LIC) property; notably, the Company’s claims and confidence about the leasing value of the LIC property as a life-science destination aligning with Alexandria’s Megacampus™ strategy.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), shares prior to January 27, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/alexandria-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ARE $ARE #AlexandriaRealEstateEquities

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Inspire Medical have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Current Inspire Medical shareholders who have continuously held Inspire Medical shares since prior to August 6, 2024, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/inspire-medical-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

BASIS OF THE INVESTIGATION: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), via certain of its officers, misled investors and/or failed to disclose that the company was having serious problems with the launch of its most important new product, a sleep apnea device called “Inspire V.” It is alleged that Inspire Medical and certain of its officers falsely assured investors that Inspire had satisfied all regulatory, technical, and commercial conditions for the launch of its “next generation” product; that demand for Inspire V was high; and that the Company’s commercial launch of its new device was proceeding successfully. It is alleged that in reality, none of these positive statements were true. Instead, and unbeknownst to investors, the Inspire V launch was a disaster. Contrary to Defendants’ public statements, demand for Inspire V was minimal because Inspire Medical’s customers were already flush with inventory— older, unsold versions of Inspire Medical’s sleep apnea device. Moreover, Defendants had failed to take basic steps to ensure clinician and payor uptake of the new device leading to massive delays in adoption. On August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical and its officers were forced to admit the truth, which once revealed, caused the price of Inspire stock to plummet by 32% and wiping out more than $1.5 billion in shareholder value.

WHAT TO DO NOW: If you have continuously held Inspire Medical (NYSE: INSP) shares since prior to August 6, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/inspire-medical-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $INSP #InspireMedical #INSP

Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ITGR $ITGR #IntegerHoldings

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares prior to December 4, 2024, or acquired Synopsys shares in exchange for shares of Ansys, Inc. (“Ansys”) common stock, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/synopsys-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint, on March 14, 2024, Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) filed with the SEC a registration statement for the acquisition of ANSYS Inc. which was declared effective on April 17, 2024. On April 17, 2024, Synopsys filed with the SEC a prospectus for the Acquisition of ANSYS. The Acquisition Materials stated that ANSYS shareholders would receive $197.00 in cash and 0.345 shares of Synopsys common stock in exchange for each share of ANSYS they held at the time of the merger. Unbeknownst to investors, leading up to and at the time of the Acquisition, Synopsys’ historical revenue and profit growth as represented in their Acquisition Materials were artificially inflated by the Company’s unsustainable business practices. Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose the following adverse facts: (1) the Company’s growing emphasis on artificial intelligence (“AI”) customers, who require more customization, was weakening the economics of its Design IP business; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s road map and resource choices were unlikely to achieve their intended outcomes; (3) these issues were materially harming the Company’s financial performance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects that when made were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 9, 2025, Synopsys released its Q3 2025 results and acknowledged, for the first time that its Design IP business had “underperformed expectations,” design IP revenue had fallen 8% year-over-year, and the Company would need to “pivot” its road map and IP resources toward stronger-growth areas. Synopsys also revealed that several anticipated IP deals had not materialized and that issues involving a major foundry customer had contributed to the shortfall. The market reacted swiftly on this news with the stock price plunging 35.8% overnight, falling from $604.37 to $387.78 per share, erasing billions in market capitalization.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares prior to December 4, 2024, or acquired Synopsys shares in exchange for shares of Ansys, Inc. common stock, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/synopsys-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $SNPS #Synopsys #SNPS

