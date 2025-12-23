Viroflay, December 22, 2025

Press Release

Savencia Fromage & Dairy Signs Purchase Agreement to acquire Quatá Alimentos in Brazil

Savencia Fromage & Dairy, an independent, family-owned group, and global reference in the cheese and dairy industry, announces today the signing of an agreement to acquire Quatá Alimentos (Quatá), a cheese and dairy products manufacturer in Brazil.

This development will strengthen Savencia’s local portfolio by adding Quatá’s well-established brands, such as Glória and Quatá, which have long been part of Brazilian households and offer a wide, complementary range of cheese and dairy products.

Quatá, a family-owned company, has distinguished itself through its commitment to quality and tradition. The company sources high-quality milk from regions located in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, and Rio de Janeiro. It holds a strong position in the Brazilian market, supported by a solid cheese-making heritage.

“This acquisition reinforces Savencia’s long-standing presence in Brazil, where the Group has been established for decades with its heritage local brands such as Polenghi, Campo Lindo, Polenguinho, and Frescatino. This is an important step in our growth journey In Brazil as it will enable Savencia to complement its portfolio and strengthen its position in the Brazilian dairy market.” said Olivier Delaméa, Group Chief Executive Officer of Savencia.

“Today, we are taking a new step in our history by joining the great Savencia family. This alliance honors Quatá's journey and strengthens our commitment to continue its development.” stated José Henrique Coutinho and Maurício Franco, founders of Quatá Alimentos.

The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by CADE antitrust authorities in accordance with local regulations. Until the approval process is completed, both companies will continue to operate independently, ensuring business continuity and full service to clients and consumers.

About SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy:

SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is a family-owned, and independent food group. With its 22,751 employees worldwide, it is one of the leading global dairy players, the second largest cheese group in France, and the fifth largest worldwide. Its development is supported by strong brands in France and internationally (including Caprice des Dieux, Saint Agur, St Môret, Tartare, Le Rustique, Polenghi, Elle & Vire).

