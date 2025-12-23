DEADLINE ALERT for JYD, STUB, ARE, and SFM: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD)

Class Period: April 21, 2023 – April 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Jayud was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) that Jayuds public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Jayud Global shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB)

Class Period: September 17, 2025 – November 14, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 23, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Registration Statement was materially false and/or misleading, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (2) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months (“TTM”) free cash flow; (3) as a result, the Company’s free cash flow reports were materially misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a StubHub shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE)

Class Period: January 27, 2025 – October 27, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s LIC value and potential growth as a life-science destination had been declining for years; (2) the Company overstated its LIC property’s value as a life-science destination and downplayed its declining leading value and occupancy stability; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Alexandria shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)

Class Period: June 4, 2025 – October 29, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Sprouts’ customer base was not “more resilient” to the macroeconomic environment and the Company was not positioned to “cope and deal with the changes” caused by economic uncertainty; (2) the “trade-down” dynamics—shifting consumer spending from food away from home to food at home—were either insufficient to offset a slowdown in sales or would fail to materialize as a meaningful “tailwind” for the Company; (3) the Company’s increased comparable sales guidance and reported two-year stack figures did not accurately reflect a sustainable growth trajectory, as Sprouts was actually facing a significant slowdown in sales growth due to a more cautious consumer; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Sprouts shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com