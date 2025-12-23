Seafarer Exploration Engages Award-Winning Producer Jay Wolff to Develop New YouTube Content

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTC: SFRX) (“Seafarer” or the “Company”), a leader in underwater rescue archaeology and subsea discovery, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Jay Wolff, an award-winning producer with extensive experience across television, podcasts, and digital media, to develop a new series of original video content for the Company’s digital platforms.

Under the agreement, Wolff will collaborate with Seafarer on the production of three original YouTube videos, along with a professionally edited sizzle reel created from the footage. The content is designed to support Seafarer’s expanding media presence across YouTube, Facebook, and the Company’s website. Seafarer will retain 100% ownership of all produced content.

Wolff brings deep experience in premium media production, having contributed to award-winning projects recognized by the Webby, Shorty, and Signal Awards, as well as the multiple Sports Emmy–nominated series Always Late with Katie Nolan. His background spans unscripted television, digital media, and long-form content development focused on real-world subject matter.

“I’m thrilled to begin working with Seafarer in 2026, collaborating on a series of short video featurettes that showcase the company’s groundbreaking work while also helping develop materials that introduce Seafarer to the entertainment industry,” said Jay Wolff. “I’m excited to contribute to the production of this content and to work closely with the team to help expand Seafarer’s media presence.”

The collaboration represents a strategic step forward in Seafarer’s efforts to expand public awareness of its operations, technology, and mission through high-quality, owned media content.

“This collaboration marks an important step in how we share Seafarer’s work with a broader audience,” said Kyle Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Seafarer Exploration. “Jay’s experience in professional media production aligns well with our goal of presenting our operations with clarity, credibility, and long-term vision.”

About Seafarer Exploration Corp:

Seafarer Exploration Corp (OTC: SFRX) is an underwater archaeological exploration and technology company that is innovating how underwater history is discovered, conserved, and experienced. The company has originated the practice of underwater rescue archaeology, which involves sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic underwater sites before they are lost to the elements forever. The company is accomplishing this with an unmatched multi-disciplinary team of world-class experts in the fields particular to underwater rescue archaeology and the development of breakthrough technologies and state-of-the-art processes essential to the unique demands of underwater rescue archaeology. For more information: https://seafarerexplorationcorp.com/

