60/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 23 December 2025

Trifork Group AG
Company announcement no. 60/2025
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork or persons closely associated with them.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBlackbird II ApS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusClosely associated with Jørn Larsen, CEO of Trifork Group
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
90.0022,000
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price

Volume: 22,000
Price: 90.00 DKK
e)Date of the transaction22 December 2025

f)Place of the transactionOTC



1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJørn Larsen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO of Trifork Group
b)Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTrifork Group AG
b)LEI8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Shares







ISIN CH1111227810
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
See appendixSee appendix
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume —
Price

Volume: 265,670
Price: 89.06 DKK
e)Date of the transaction22 December 2025
23 December 2025

f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE), OTC


Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com.


