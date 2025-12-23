Children’s Book MY COOKING INQUISITION Serves Up Rhymes and Recipes for Early Readers

Charleston, SC, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throw together laughter, literacy, and culinary creativity into the skillet, and what do you get? A new book by children’s author Joshua Chavez that’s all about cooking up tasty dishes while learning to read!

My Cooking Inquisition is an exciting journey through your very own kitchen. Starring a loveable brother-sister pair, the book will take your child on an adventure where they can learn independence, critical thinking skills, planning, and more. Crafted with children in mind and using research-based learning approaches, My Cooking Inquisition uses rhyming and early literacy teaching techniques to create a magical, educational experience.

With a dash of humor and a whole lot of heart, My Cooking Inquisition cooks up a love for language play at a young age. Readers will find clever tongue twisters, fantastic food puns, and rhythmic, adventurous storytelling on every page. Written by leadership specialist and proud dad Joshua Chavez, the book is sure to delight kids aged four to eight. Chavez’s playful prose and experienced teaching ability shine, creating cherished moments between children and their caregivers. More of Chavez’s writing can be found on his Instagram account: @inquisitionworks.

If you’re looking for a picture book that builds reading confidence and intellectual curiosity, all while teaching practical skills kids can use their whole lives, look no further! Whether your child is an aspiring chef, an avid reader, or someone who needs a little more fun in their learning environment, this is the perfect read for bedtime, family storytime, or for use at the school or library where you work.

My Cooking Inquisition is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit of his social media platform.

Instagram: @inquisitionworks

About the Author:

Joshua Chavez lives by the motto “There are two kinds of people in the world—those who can and those who cannot.” His goal? To inspire more people to believe that they can. Joshua holds a master’s in management and leadership. He is a father, a loving husband, a proud U. S. Coast Guard veteran, and a passionate health and fitness advocate. Josh enjoys practicing Jiu-Jitsu and living an active, balanced lifestyle. With a belief that education can unlock every person’s full potential, Josh encourages each child to pursue the very best version of themselves.

Joshua Chavez

Email: Joshualchavez33@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Joshua Chavez

