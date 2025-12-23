Rabbet Publishes Free Multifamily Housing Construction Cost Calculator With Budget, Timeline, and Cost Benchmarks

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rabbet today announced the publication of its Multi-Family Housing Construction Costs online calculator, a free, ungated tool that helps developers, lenders, and investors explore construction benchmarks for apartment projects.

The calculator allows users to select a U.S. region, enter project square footage, and indicate whether the development is urban or non-urban. Based on those inputs, the tool returns low, medium, and high benchmark ranges across key categories, including total budget, construction duration, hard costs, soft costs, and land acquisition.

“Early-stage budgeting and feasibility decisions often happen with incomplete information,” said Will Mitchell, CEO of Rabbet. “By publishing a free, easy-to-use calculator built on anonymized, aggregated data, we’re giving the industry a practical starting point for understanding the range of outcomes they might expect, so teams can plan with more confidence.”

Rabbet’s benchmarks are designed to reflect real-world variability. Rather than presenting a single number, the calculator presents ranges to help teams account for differences in site conditions, labor markets, project complexity, and local constraints.

The Multi-Family Housing Construction Costs calculator is available online now:

https://rabbet.com/multifamily-housing-costs

Key Features:

Segmented benchmarks by region, project size (square footage), and urban vs. non-urban development

Percentile-based ranges displayed as low, medium, and high outcomes

Breakouts across critical budget components, including total budget, hard costs, soft costs, land acquisition, and project duration

Free and ungated access

About Rabbet

Rabbet is on a mission to connect people, data, and systems to maximize real estate outcomes. Founded in 2017 and accelerated in Y Combinator, Rabbet is backed by QED Investors, Camber Creek, and Goldman Sachs, and is trusted by teams managing more than $100B in real estate capital.

