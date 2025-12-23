Rabbet Publishes Free Multifamily Housing Construction Cost Calculator With Budget, Timeline, and Cost Benchmarks

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rabbet today announced the publication of its Multi-Family Housing Construction Costs online calculator, a free, ungated tool that helps developers, lenders, and investors explore construction benchmarks for apartment projects.
The calculator allows users to select a U.S. region, enter project square footage, and indicate whether the development is urban or non-urban. Based on those inputs, the tool returns low, medium, and high benchmark ranges across key categories, including total budget, construction duration, hard costs, soft costs, and land acquisition.
“Early-stage budgeting and feasibility decisions often happen with incomplete information,” said Will Mitchell, CEO of Rabbet. “By publishing a free, easy-to-use calculator built on anonymized, aggregated data, we’re giving the industry a practical starting point for understanding the range of outcomes they might expect, so teams can plan with more confidence.”
Rabbet’s benchmarks are designed to reflect real-world variability. Rather than presenting a single number, the calculator presents ranges to help teams account for differences in site conditions, labor markets, project complexity, and local constraints.
The Multi-Family Housing Construction Costs calculator is available online now:
https://rabbet.com/multifamily-housing-costs
Key Features:
- Segmented benchmarks by region, project size (square footage), and urban vs. non-urban development
- Percentile-based ranges displayed as low, medium, and high outcomes
- Breakouts across critical budget components, including total budget, hard costs, soft costs, land acquisition, and project duration
- Free and ungated access
About Rabbet
Rabbet is on a mission to connect people, data, and systems to maximize real estate outcomes. Founded in 2017 and accelerated in Y Combinator, Rabbet is backed by QED Investors, Camber Creek, and Goldman Sachs, and is trusted by teams managing more than $100B in real estate capital.
Media Contact
Paco Banuelos
Director of Marketing, Rabbet
pbanuelos@rabbet.com