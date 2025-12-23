1st Security Bank Announces Omeed Salashoor as new Director of Home Lending

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security” or “Bank”) announces Omeed Salashoor’s appointment as Senior Vice President, Director of Home Lending.





1st Security Bank is pleased to announce that Omeed Salashoor has joined the Bank as its SVP, Director of Home Lending. Omeed brings over 35 years of leadership in mortgage banking, having created and led high-performing lending organizations across multiple markets. Most recently, he served as Producing Branch Sales Manager for CMG Home Loans in Bellevue, Washington.

“With his community and customer focus on long standing relationships, Omeed is the perfect fit for our Bank,” said Donn Costa, Chief Home Lending Officer, EVP.

Omeed began his mortgage banking career working at a company he started in Kirkland, Washington. Throughout his career, he has been driven by a passion for helping individuals and families achieve homeownership and long-term financial security. “I am excited to join a bank that puts people first,” said Salashoor. “1st Security’s commitment to community banking and responsible home lending aligns perfectly with my values and the way I’ve built my career.”

In his free time, Omeed volunteers with the Salvation Army in the Crossroads Bellevue neighborhood and helps out at a summer day camp for local children.

About 1st Security Bank of Washington

1st Security Bank, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-seven branches across Washington and Oregon, with mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the Pacific Northwest. For more information visit 1st Security Bank’s website at www.fsbwa.com.

