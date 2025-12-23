Platinum Price Hits All-Time Highs as Structural Deficits Reshape the Market

GraniteShares Platinum ETF (PLTM) sees surge in trading volume

New York, NY, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum prices have reached all-time highs, reflecting one of the tightest supply-and-demand environments in the global commodities market. The rally follows multiple years of structural deficits, historically low above-ground inventories, and expanding industrial demand.(2)

The GraniteShares Platinum ETF (NYSE Arca: PLTM) offers investors a physically backed, cost-effective way to gain exposure to platinum bullion, providing direct access to the metal without the complexities of physical ownership. PLTM, has experienced growth of over 125% in 2025 and Asset Under Management have grown over 400%.(1)

Platinum is approximately 30 times rarer than gold, with annual mine supply of only ~190 tonnes, and the market is experiencing its third consecutive annual deficit in 2025, estimated at ~692,000 ounces, or nearly 9% of annual demand. Above-ground stocks have fallen to roughly five months of global demand, the lowest level since 2020. Despite strong performance, platinum has only recently begun to close a historically rare valuation gap, having traded at nearly half the price of gold.(2)

Automotive demand continues to benefit from slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption, while industrial demand is rebounding sharply. Platinum is also a critical input in PEM hydrogen fuel cells, supporting long-term growth in heavy-duty transportation and stationary power applications. On the supply side, production remains structurally constrained and largely price-inelastic, with South Africa accounting for the majority of global output.(2)

“Platinum’s move to new highs underscores years of tightening fundamentals,” said William Rhind, CEO at GraniteShares. “With persistent deficits and evolving demand drivers, platinum is increasingly being viewed as both a precious metal and a strategic industrial asset.”

GraniteShares is an exchange-traded product sponsor offering investors access to innovative ETFs across commodities, precious metals, and alternative investment strategies.

1 – Bloomberg Terminal

2 – World Platinum Investment Council, Supply and Demand Platinum Quarterly. https://platinuminvestment.com/supply-and-demand/platinum-quarterly

For information about the standardized performance, and other important information about the fund visit https://graniteshares.com/institutional/us/en-us/etfs/pltm/

1The LPPM is the London Platinum and Palladium Market. More information can be obtained at LPPM.

2Source: ETF.com, June 2020

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money. To obtain a prospectus visit the link prospectus.

Shares of the Trust are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), may lose value and have no bank guarantee. PLTM is not a mutual fund or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

The Trust is not a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act of 1936, as amended

Trust shares trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk and will fluctuate in market value. The value of Trust shares relates directly to the value of the platinum held by the Trust (less its expenses), and fluctuations in the price of gold could materially and adversely affect an investment in the shares. The price received upon the sale of the shares, which trade at market price, may be more or less than the value of the gold represented by them. Shares of the Trust are bought and sold at market price. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Market Price: The current price at which shares are bought and sold. Market returns are based upon the last trade price. NAV: The dollar value of a single share, based on the value of the underlying assets of the Trust minus its liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. Calculated at the end of each business day

Physical Replication: The Trust owns the underlying assets of the index whether they are stocks, bonds, or in this case, platinum bars.

The objective of the Trust is for the value of the Shares to reflect, at any given time, the value of the assets owned by the Trust at that time less the Trust’s accrued expenses and liabilities as of that time. The Shares are intended to constitute a simple and cost-effective means of making an investment similar to an investment in platinum. An investment in allocated physical platinum bullion requires expensive and sometimes complicated arrangements in connection with the assay, transportation and warehousing of the metal. Traditionally, such expense and complications have resulted in investments in physical platinum bullion being efficient only in amounts beyond the reach of many investors. The Shares have been designed to remove the obstacles represented by the expense and complications involved in an investment in physical platinum bullion, while at the same time having an intrinsic value that reflects, at any given time, the price of the assets owned by the Trust at such time less the Trust expenses and liabilities. Although the Shares are not the exact equivalent of an investment in platinum, they provide investors with an alternative that allows a level of participation in the platinum market through the securities market.

The Sponsor of the Trust is GraniteShares LLC.

ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. PROVIDES MARKETING SERVICES TO THE TRUST. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

Trust Risks

Investing in the shares involves significant risks, including possible loss of principal. You could lose money on an investment in the Trust. For a more complete discussion of risk factors relative to the Trust, carefully read the prospectus.

Shares are created to reflect the price of the platinum held by the Trust, the market price of the shares will be as unpredictable as the price of platinum has historically been. This creates the potential for losses, regardless of whether you hold Shares for the short-, mid- or long-term.

The amount of platinum represented by each share will decrease over the life of the Trust due to the sales of platinum necessary to pay the Sponsor’s Fee and Trust expenses.

Without increases in the price of platinum sufficient to compensate for that decrease, the price of the Shares will also decline and you will lose money on your investment in shares

The Trust is a passive investment vehicle. The price received upon the sale of shares may be less than the value of the platinum represented by them.

The Trust is not a diversified investment, it may be more volatile than other investments.

The Trust may be forced to sell platinum earlier than anticipated if expenses are higher than expected.

Platinum Benchmark - LBMA Platinum Price PM. ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA) is the administrator for the LBMA Platinum Price.

©2025 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares Trusts, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

