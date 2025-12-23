Rapid Tree Care Expands Philadelphia Operations with New South Philadelphia Location

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Tree Care - Philadelphia announces the expansion of its operations with a new service location in South Philadelphia, strengthening its emergency response capabilities following the recent winter storm that impacted the region from December 13-15. The new facility at 2701 Moore Street will serve as an additional base for the company's ISA-certified arborists and emergency response teams.

The expansion comes at a critical time for Philadelphia property owners dealing with storm-related tree damage. The December winter storm, which brought up to 8.8 inches of snow combined with freezing conditions and high winds, created widespread concerns about tree limb breakage and structural damage throughout the city. The new South Philadelphia location enables faster response times for emergency tree services across Center City, South Philadelphia, and surrounding neighborhoods.

"The recent winter storm highlighted the importance of having professional tree care services readily available throughout Philadelphia," said Caleb, a representative from Rapid Tree Care. "Our new South Philadelphia location allows us to deploy our crews more efficiently during emergencies while maintaining our commitment to supporting the city's Philly Tree Plan goals for a healthy and resilient urban canopy."

The expanded operations will provide comprehensive tree services, including emergency storm damage cleanup, tree removal, precision pruning, and stump grinding. The company's ISA-certified arborists assess each situation for safety risks and structural integrity, ensuring proper care that aligns with Philadelphia's strict permit requirements for tree work. The team coordinates with the Street Tree Management Division for trees in public right-of-way and provides guidance on heritage tree regulations for private properties.

Rapid Tree Care Philadelphia maintains its commitment to environmentally responsible practices at the new location. All removed trees and trimmed branches are recycled into mulch, compost, or firewood rather than being sent to landfills. The company minimizes pesticide use by offering organic treatment options whenever possible, supporting healthier neighborhoods throughout the city.

The South Philadelphia facility enhances the company's ability to serve both residential and commercial properties with routine maintenance and emergency services. Property owners can access information about services and schedule consultations through Rapid Tree Care Philadelphia's website, which provides detailed information about tree health, safety considerations, and the permit process for tree work in the city.





Rapid Tree Care of Philadelphia is a locally owned tree maintenance company specializing in urban forestry management. The company employs ISA-certified arborists who understand Philadelphia's unique climate challenges and urban landscape requirements. With comprehensive insurance coverage and modern equipment designed for city work, the company provides tree removal, trimming, and stump grinding services while prioritizing safety, cleanliness, and transparent pricing. Their 24/7 emergency response service addresses tree-related hazards throughout Philadelphia, supporting the preservation and health of the city's urban forest. Call (215) 857-8870 to schedule a quote.

