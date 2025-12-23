Marq Launches to Help Small Businesses Protect Their Brands with Attorney-Led Trademark Services

CHICAGO, IL, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marq, a modern trademark law firm built for small businesses and entrepreneurs, today announced its official launch. Marq provides attorney-led trademark searches, strategic guidance, and end-to-end trademark application filings to help founders protect the names, logos, and brands they’re building.





Marq's Logo





“Too many business owners don’t realize they have a trademark problem until it becomes an expensive one,” said Mary Liberty, Founder/Lead Attorney of Marq. “Marq was created to make trademark protection more accessible and straightforward—without the confusing fine print, delays, or one-size-fits-all advice.”

Marq’s services are designed to support business owners at every stage—from early brand selection to long-term protection and growth. The firm offers:

Attorney-led trademark searches to identify potential conflicts before investing in marketing and packaging

Clear filing recommendations aligned with the client’s goods/services and business goals

Streamlined trademark application preparation and filing for a smoother process

Ongoing support to help clients understand next steps after filing

To help new and growing businesses take the first step, Marq also offers a free trademark search request through its website.

Learn more at marqtrademarks.com and submit a free search request at marqtrademarks.com/trademark-search-request.

About Marq

Marq is a trademark law firm focused on helping entrepreneurs and small businesses protect what they’re building. With attorney-led searches and practical legal guidance, Marq makes it easier for founders to secure trademark protection and move forward with confidence.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.





Mary Liberty, Lead Attorney and Owner of Marq

