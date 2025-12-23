Hillpointe Opens New Pointe Grand Communities Headquarters in Maitland, FL Strengthening Sun Belt Operations

MAITLAND, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillpointe today announced the opening of a new centralized operations and administration headquarters for Pointe Grand Communities, the company’s branded portfolio of attainable multifamily housing. The new office, located at 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 100, will support Hillpointe’s expanding footprint across Florida and the broader Sun Belt region.

Pointe Grand serves as Hillpointe’s operating and resident-facing brand, overseeing day-to-day operations and resident experience across its growing portfolio. The new headquarters strengthens Pointe Grand’s ability to support on-site teams, streamline operations, and deliver consistent service as additional communities come online.

The headquarters is located within Park Center Office Park, alongside organizations including iHeartMedia, Living Alliance, and Kolter Solutions. The Maitland location places Pointe Grand within one of Central Florida’s most active business corridors and provides access to regional partners and talent.

The new facility has already created 12 jobs in the Winter Park and Maitland communities and is designed to accommodate nearly 40 employees as the organization continues to grow. The space supports Pointe Grand’s operational needs while reinforcing its commitment to providing and managing attainable, high-quality apartment communities.

“Our new headquarters enhances communication with residents and teams while creating an efficient, modern workspace. This center will continue to strengthen collaboration and ensure we deliver exceptional service across all Pointe Grand communities, while also welcoming future residents by providing a streamlined experience from touring to application,” said Mike Boone, Managing Director, Multifamily Operations.

Pointe Grand looks forward to deepening partnerships with local businesses, industry organizations, and media outlets as it continues to address the growing demand for attainable multifamily housing throughout the Sun Belt.

About Pointe Grand Communities

Pointe Grand Communities is Hillpointe’s branded portfolio of attainable multifamily communities, focused on developing and managing high-quality apartment homes designed for today’s workforce. With an emphasis on consistency, innovation, and customer service, Pointe Grand delivers modern living environments that balance comfort, reliability, and a resident-first approach that ensures lasting impact and long-term stability. For more information, visit www.pointegrand.com.

About Hillpointe

Hillpointe is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment management firm specializing in attainable multifamily housing across the Sun Belt. Headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, Hillpointe manages over $1.7 billion in equity capital and has been involved in the development, construction, and management of over 18,000 apartment homes with a capitalization in excess of $3.2 billion. The company currently owns and operates 38 communities, totaling 10,231 homes, with offices in four major U.S. markets. Recognized as a leading multifamily developer and investment manager, Hillpointe ranked #4 and #6 on NMHC's “2025 Top 25 Largest Developers” and “2025 Top 25 Largest Builders”, respectively. For more information, visit www.hillpointe.com.



Media Contact: rmarston@engagemarketing.biz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21ece043-c08b-4487-af9d-2f6e9dbc7d9d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/872a63bf-35bb-4024-9897-aaec32706fa4