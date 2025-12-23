Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own at The Brix at The Packing District in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new townhome at The Brix at The Packing District, a vibrant community in Orlando, Florida. With pricing from the upper $500,000s, this exclusive community offers home shoppers the chance to own a luxury townhome featuring urban, transitional, and industrial-inspired architecture. A Final Opportunity event is being held at the community this Saturday, Dec. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at 2269 Valentine Alley in Orlando.

Located near downtown Orlando and College Park, The Brix at The Packing District features 135 townhomes with modern floor plans ranging from 1,815 to 2,085 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2-car garages. All homes include rooftop terraces, offering homeowners additional space to relax and entertain. The community’s low-maintenance lifestyle and thoughtfully designed homes make it an ideal choice for those seeking convenience and style.





“The Brix at The Packing District offers a unique opportunity for home shoppers to enjoy the best of Orlando living in a community that combines luxury and convenience with an incredible location,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “With limited homes remaining, now is the time to discover this exceptional community.”

Quick move-in and move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home right away.

Residents of The Brix at The Packing District enjoy a host of amenities, including a dog park and a mew between select buildings with park-like gathering and seating areas. The community is within walking distance of exciting new amenities, including the Orlando Tennis Centre, YMCA Family Center, a food hall and beer garden, a regional park with a pond overlook, a 40-acre urban farm, sports fields, scenic walking and jogging trails, and more. Proximity to top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and major highways, including State Road 408 and Interstate 4, further enhances the community’s appeal.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center for The Brix at The Packing District is open daily. For more information, call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

