‘Canada’s Diner’ opens a brand-new location in North York

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The perfect ending to their 55th anniversary celebrations, Denny’s Canada is pleased to announce the full details of their newest opening. Situated at 2 Sheppard Avenue East, the latest establishment is the first of the popular Canadian-owned brand in the area, with the hope of many more to come for the region.

“We’re delighted to officially open the doors of Denny’s Yonge Sheppard! Our team has worked tirelessly to create a warm and welcoming space for guests to enjoy their Denny’s favourites—or discover something new!” shares Juan Lopez, Franchise Business Development Manager for Eastern Canada. “Open seven days a week, we’re proud to serve the North York community and entire Toronto area with quality ingredients, friendly service, and an atmosphere that feels like home.”

Immersed in the vibrancy of the surrounding North York area, visitors and local residents will have the chance to experience the best in family dining in a bright, modern space. In addition to the new opening, the beloved dining brand’s exciting new menu launch, Love-a-Bowls, will also be available to order. These 6 new flavoursome, savoury bowls have been designed specially for Canadian guests to enjoy and provide the affordable, crave-able, comfort food that Denny’s Canada is renowned for.

“We see tremendous opportunities for Denny’s Canada to continue expanding across Ontario, and the opening of our new Yonge Sheppard location in North York marks an exciting next step in that journey,” explains Ron Cecillon, Managing Director, Denny’s Canada. “This restaurant is an important milestone in our Canadian growth strategy, as well as the first location to open under our new franchisee, Arvind Sharma. Together, we are thrilled to bring Canada’s Modern Diner to North York.”

Denny’s Yonge Sheppard is now open with seating available for 142 guests and will be operating 24 hours, 7 days a week. The team is delighted to be an active part of the close-knit local community, while offering outstanding diner delights at any time of day, because it's always Diner Time at Denny’s.

For more information, please visit the Denny's Canada website or follow @dennyscanada on all social media platforms.

About Denny’s Canada

Acquired in 1992 by Northland Properties Corporation, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is one of the best-known hospitality brands under the Canadian and family-owned organization, alongside Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Grouse Mountain Resort, Moxies, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sandman Hotel Group, and The Sutton Place Hotels.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is currently responsible for operating and franchising 89 restaurants nationally. ‘Canada’s Diner’ has a well-deserved reputation for guest satisfaction, committed to serving a diverse menu of high-quality food at a great price.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

