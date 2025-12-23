On the Anniversary of the World's First Successful Kidney Transplant, Renown Transplant Institute Celebrates Second and Third Successful Transplants

Reno, Nev., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating the anniversary of the world’s first kidney transplant, the Renown Transplant Institute team announces they have completed their second and third living donor kidney transplants, building on the success of northern Nevada’s first kidney transplant program. These recent surgeries highlight the team’s growing expertise, the generosity of local families and the William N. Pennington Foundation.

The First Successful Long-Term Human Kidney Transplant Took Place on This Day in Boston in 1954

Dr. Joseph E. Murray, Dr. J. Hartwell Harrison and Dr. John Merrill, performed the world’s first successful long-term human kidney transplant at Boston’s Peter Bent Brigham Hospital (now named Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston), a major teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, on Dec. 23, 1954. The landmark surgical procedure lasted 5.5 hours and involved transplanting a healthy kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick into his identical twin brother, Richard, who was suffering from chronic nephritis. Because the twins were genetically identical, the transplant was successful without rejection, allowing the recipient to live for eight more years, and marking a breakthrough in medical history.

Renown Transplant Institute Team; Some of the “Biggest Names in Transplant”

Here in 2025, in Reno, NV, the Renown Transplant Institute’s second living donor transplant involved a sister, B.S., who donated a kidney to her brother, D.S., who lives with a rare genetic disorder that ultimately causes kidney failure. Before coming to Renown Regional Medical Center, the siblings traveled to multiple transplant centers throughout the country searching for the right fit.

Everything changed, they said, when they met the Renown Transplant Institute team. “We saw some of the biggest names in transplant,” D.S. shared, “The moment we walked into Renown, we knew this was where we were meant to be. We have never felt so cared for before. The team at Renown didn’t just treat my disease, they treated me.”

His sister echoed that sentiment, expressing deep gratitude for the compassion, clarity, and confidence the team provided. “This is the first time in this whole journey that we felt hope,” B.S. said. “For the first time, I felt like my brother wasn’t just another case — the Renown Transplant Institute team cared for us like family.”

Another Chance, Close to Home

The Institute’s third living donor transplant united another pair of siblings; D.D., who donated a kidney to his brother R.D., giving him another chance at life after many successful years with a previous living donor transplant from another family member. For this family, having access to high-quality transplant care in their own community meant everything.

“A second transplant was scary because we knew how much more complicated it could be,” R.D. shared. “Being able to get this level of care right here in Reno lifted so many of our worries. We’re incredibly grateful to Renown and feel like they built this program for families like ours.”

Leading-Edge Surgical Excellence

Both donor surgeries were led by surgeons Harrison Pollinger, DO, FACS, and Eric Kim, MD and performed using the newest da Vinci 5 technology.This technology allows for unparalleled precision and visualization, enabling surgeons to perform donor nephrectomies through extremely small incisions. Dr. Pollinger noted, “Our priority is always donor safety and comfort. This surgical robotic technology allows us to honor their gift with the highest surgical standard available.” Dr. Kim added, “Robotic nephrectomy represents the future of living donation, and we’re proud to offer this level of surgical innovation for our community.”

Patients Thriving — And a Community Moving Forward

The two additional sequential donor and recipient surgical procedures follow the first which united a local mother, Melanie Davis and her daughter, Lanie Hope Smith. Melanie donated one of her kidneys to Lanie, who was living with end stage kidney disease. Both surgeries were performed on Monday, Aug. 11 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV by the highly skilled Renown Transplant Institute surgeons.

The Renown Transplant Institute team reports that all three donor-recipient pairs are recovering exceptionally well. Their success demonstrates not only the strength of these families, but also the growing capability and excellence of the multidisciplinary care at Renown Health.

“These outcomes reflect more than surgical success — they demonstrate what is possible,” said Ernesto Molmenti, MD, PhD, MBA, who performed both transplants with co-surgeon David Mulligan, MD.

A Pathway Toward Greater Access

Following the first three successful transplants, the Renown Transplant Institute will apply for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) certification. Once certified, the Institute expects to remove many current barriers, including insurance limitations, and will welcome commercial payors, ensuring more Nevadans can receive the care they need close to home.

“This is an extraordinary achievement that represents years of preparation, planning and training,” said Brian Erling, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Renown Health. “We are in awe of these three families and donor transplant teams. Their courage and love for one another inspires us all, and their stories bring hope and determination to our community.”

“We are proud of our multidisciplinary team who demonstrated exceptional expertise, compassion, and precision in performing these complex procedures, and we are honored to have cared for such deserving families,” said Chris Nicholas, MHA, CEO, Renown Regional Medical Center. “Most importantly, these surgeries will dramatically improve the quality of life for these kidney transplant recipients for years to come.”

“Live donor kidney transplants provide benefits, offering shorter wait times, longer-lasting kidney function, and improved overall outcomes” said Rahul Mediwala, MD, MBA, CEO of Renown Medical Group. “This milestone advances our mission to deliver life-saving care for patients with end-stage kidney disease. For the first time, northern Nevadans can receive comprehensive transplant care close to home, eliminating the need for long waits, out-of-state travel, and the financial, physical, and emotional strain. It is both exciting and inspiring to offer this life-changing care to our patients, our community, and our state.” Dr. Mediwala is a nephrologist who has practiced in the community for nearly 20 years.

He added, “We cannot do this work alone. We are reminded every day, but especially during the holiday season, of the power of gratitude and giving. We thank the William N. Pennington Foundation for their extraordinary generosity. Their $5.5 million dollar grant funded the recruitment and start-up phase of the Institute and covers the expenses for these first three surgeries. In addition, the grant established a dedicated patient assistance fund to ensure that no one in need of a kidney transplant will ever be turned away because of their inability to pay.”

The Renown Transplant Institute opened its doors in December 2024 to address the critical shortage of organ transplant services in Nevada, investing in advanced technology, expert talent and comprehensive patient support programs. The Institute’s services span the full continuum of kidney transplant care from living donor evaluations and transplant surgery, to lifelong post-transplant follow-up, patient support and community education about organ donation.

Accepting Referrals for Kidney Transplant

Candidates will undergo a thorough evaluation process to determine their eligibility and readiness for a transplant. Physicians may refer patients, or people with end-stage kidney disease who wish to be evaluated may call 775-982-3313 or visit renown.org/locations/renown-transplant-institute and nvtransplant.org/ for more information.

As the community’s only not-for-profit health system, philanthropic support and partnership are vital to providing and expanding needed services for our region. Renown Health Foundation is a non-profit organization registered with the State of Nevada and recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) entity. Donor contributions of any size make a significant impact on the community. Learn more at renown.org/donate.



