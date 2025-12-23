Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of The Cove Amenity Center at Regency at Waterset in Apollo Beach, Florida

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of The Cove Amenity Center at Regency at Waterset, an exclusive 55+ active-adult community located in the vibrant South Shore area of Apollo Beach, Florida. The Cove is now open and available for daily tours at 5561 Freestone Circle in Apollo Beach.





Offering resort-style amenities designed exclusively for Regency residents, The Cove amenity center includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, a social room, and an on-site Lifestyle Director organizing planned events throughout the year. This private amenity center offers residents recreational opportunities and spaces to relax and connect with friends, family, and neighbors. With more than 12 miles of scenic walking and fitness trails winding through the community, Regency at Waterset offers an unparalleled active lifestyle in a coastal Florida setting.





"The opening of The Cove marks an exciting milestone for Regency at Waterset, providing our 55+ residents with a new level of luxury and convenience," said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota. "We are thrilled to showcase this stunning amenity center, which underscores our commitment to delivering an exceptional lifestyle for our active adult home shoppers."

Regency at Waterset features three collections of low-maintenance single-family homes and villa-style duet residences with distinctive architecture and premium options. Homes range in size from approximately 1,600 to over 2,500 square feet, with 2 to 4 bedrooms. Each home is designed with open floor plans, luxurious finishes, and options to create a space that reflects individual style and preferences. Pricing starts from the mid-$300,000s.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. For home shoppers wanting to move sooner, quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home and start enjoying the amenities and Regency lifestyle right away.





This gated, low-maintenance community offers an ideal location in Apollo Beach, with close proximity to the Gulf, pristine beaches, shopping, dining, and premier golf courses. The convenient access to Interstate 75 also allows for easy travel to Tampa and other Central Florida attractions.

For more information on Regency at Waterset and to schedule a tour of The Cove amenity center, call 855-600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

