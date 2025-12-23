Seyond Strengthens Commercial Momentum and Market Presence Following IPO

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its successful listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (02665.HK), Seyond, a global leader in image-grade LiDAR solutions, is entering a new phase of growth marked by accelerating commercial traction and expanding adoption across autonomous mobility markets.

With a mission to connect the digital and physical worlds through ubiquitous 3D perception, Seyond is enabling the next generation of Physical AI, where machines can accurately see, understand, and respond to real-world environments at scale.

Commercial Breakthroughs Across Autonomous Mobility

Seyond has secured significant commercial progress across multiple autonomous mobility segments in the United States, reflecting growing demand for high-performance, automotive-grade perception solutions.

In the robotics sector, the company has secured volume commitments exceeding 5,000 LiDAR units, supporting deployments across last-mile delivery robotics and large-scale warehouse automation. These programs include partnerships with leading U.S.-based technology and logistics platforms, where Seyond’s LiDAR supports autonomous delivery carts operating alongside pedestrians, cyclists, and other low-speed traffic, as well as robotic forklifts deployed in high-throughput warehouse environments.

Seyond has also established two strategic partnerships with major U.S. robotaxi developers, with an additional program under discussion for potential expansion in 2026. In the autonomous trucking segment, the company has three established U.S. customer partnerships, with three additional programs in advanced stages of engagement, underscoring its growing presence in commercial freight and logistics automation.

Expanding Adoption in Stationary and Built-Environment Applications

Beyond mobility, Seyond continues to strengthen its position in stationary perception applications across security, aviation, and transportation-adjacent environments. The company has secured multiple U.S. contracts spanning airport operations, roadway safety, and security use cases, with anticipated contract value exceeding USD 10 million in 2026.

Post-IPO Investment and Long-Term Vision

Seyond’s IPO provides enhanced capital flexibility to accelerate investments in core LiDAR technology, perception algorithms, and operational scale. By aligning technology innovation with disciplined commercial execution, Seyond continues to move efficiently from development to real-world deployment, delivering automotive-grade reliability across diverse applications.

As Physical AI continues to evolve, Seyond remains committed to building a smarter, safer, and more efficient future by connecting digital intelligence with the physical world through high-performance 3D sensing.

About Seyond

Seyond is a global provider of advanced LiDAR solutions for automotive, robotics, and intelligent sensing applications. Focused on performance, reliability, and scalability, Seyond enables real-world autonomy across diverse operating environments through next-generation 3D sensing technology.