Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers Expands Hamilton, Ohio Personal Injury Services With Historic Building Restoration

Hamilton, Ohio , Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers has relocated to a newly renovated historic building in downtown Hamilton, expanding its office space to better serve clients throughout Butler County and Southwest Ohio while reinvesting in the city where the firm was founded. The move places the firm in a restored former furniture store at 220 South Third Street, reinforcing its continued growth and long-standing connection to the local community.

Founded in 2018 by Hamilton natives Scott Kruger and Josh Hodges, the firm has experienced steady growth that prompted the need for a larger, more functional office. Rather than leaving the city center, the partners chose to reinvest locally by purchasing and rehabilitating a three-story 19th-century building just blocks from their previous South Monument Avenue location, ensuring individuals seeking a car accident lawyer and other injury-related legal support can continue to access representation close to home.



Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers

The renovation transformed the historic structure into a modern legal facility designed to better serve individuals navigating serious injury claims. The expanded space allows the firm to accommodate growing client demand, including matters involving commercial vehicle collisions that often require guidance from a truck accident lawyer, while maintaining a welcoming, community-oriented environment in the heart of Hamilton.

“Our new office reflects our roots in Hamilton and our goal of making legal support more accessible to the people who live and work here,” Hodges said. “Restoring this building allowed us to grow while staying connected to the city that shaped us.” The upgraded facility includes private consultation areas designed to support thoughtful, confidential discussions with a personal injury lawyer across a range of complex cases.

During construction, elements of the building’s original character were preserved, including painted glass believed to be part of early storefront advertising. Designers incorporated replica artwork inspired by those findings into the finished space, blending historic detail with modern functionality and creating a professional setting for clients seeking guidance in animal-related injury claims often handled by a dog bite lawyer.

Beyond the physical move, the firm continues to support local organizations and small businesses through community initiatives and promotional efforts. Recent outreach has included support for area nonprofits such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hamilton and Serve City, reinforcing the firm’s role as a community partner beyond the courtroom for residents who may later seek guidance from a motorcycle accident lawyer.

In addition to its local outreach, Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers maintains an educational blog on its website that shares insights on personal injury topics, legal rights, and issues relevant to individuals and families across Hamilton and Butler County.

The new downtown office stands as a renewed investment in Hamilton, elevating Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers’ ability to serve clients from Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, and surrounding communities in a restored space built for privacy, comfort, and trusted legal advocacy.

To learn more about Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers’ downtown Hamilton office and personal injury representation, visit https://thehometownlawyers.com.

About Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers

Kruger & Hodges Hometown Injury Lawyers was founded in Hamilton in 2018 by attorneys who grew up in the community they serve. From its beginnings as a local practice, the firm has expanded to represent injured individuals and families across Butler County and Southwest Ohio. Rather than moving away as it grew, the firm chose to remain in downtown Hamilton, restoring a historic building as its new office. That decision reflects an ongoing balance between regional growth and continued investment in its hometown.

